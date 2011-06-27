  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet Impala Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/552.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room57.0 in.
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.4 in.
Measurements
Length214.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4036 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.4 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • White
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Med Cloisonne Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Med Marblehead Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Med Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
