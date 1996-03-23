Used 1996 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me

Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida

***NEW CAR TRADE IN CLEAN CARFAX REPORT RARE SS SERIES LOW MILES 27K ORIGINAL 260HP 5.7L LT1 V8 ENGINE WITH 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND RWD BLACK CLEARCOAT EXTERIOR TWO TONE BLACK AND GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR 3.73 UPGRADED REAR GEARS FACTORY INCLUDED CHROME CORVETTE VALVE COVERS, COLD AIR INTAKE, JET CHIPS THERMOSTAT, ORIGINAL PARTS INCLUDED IN TRUNK LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL AND SHIFT KNOB AM/FM RADIO WITH CD PLAYER SINGLE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLS WITH ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING AND HOT HEAT KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS 22 INCH CHROME AMERICAN RACING 5 SPOKE WHEELS VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD AS IS OVER 10 YEARS OLD OR 100K MILES TRADES WELCOME SHIPPING NATIONWIDE***Clean CARFAX. Impala SS, 4D Sedan, 5.7L V8 SMPI 16V, 4-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Cassette, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Black 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS RWD 5.7L V8 SMPI 16VOdometer is 42833 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1BL52P2TR186141

Stock: T186141

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020