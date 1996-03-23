Used 1996 Chevrolet Impala for Sale Near Me
- 985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,999
Piehl Motors Buick Chevrolet GMC Princeton - Princeton / Illinois
We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home.To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, we will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.1996 Chevrolet Caprice SSLeather Seats, MINT CONDITION, 5.7L 8-Cylinder OHV, ABS brakes, Heated door mirrors.Come take it for a test drive at Piehl Motors today. Piehl Motors: Simply Unbeatable!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BL52P3TR109665
Stock: 5571B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 27,101 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,850
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
***NEW CAR TRADE IN CLEAN CARFAX REPORT RARE SS SERIES LOW MILES 27K ORIGINAL 260HP 5.7L LT1 V8 ENGINE WITH 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND RWD BLACK CLEARCOAT EXTERIOR TWO TONE BLACK AND GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR 3.73 UPGRADED REAR GEARS FACTORY INCLUDED CHROME CORVETTE VALVE COVERS, COLD AIR INTAKE, JET CHIPS THERMOSTAT, ORIGINAL PARTS INCLUDED IN TRUNK LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL AND SHIFT KNOB AM/FM RADIO WITH CD PLAYER SINGLE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROLS WITH ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING AND HOT HEAT KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS 22 INCH CHROME AMERICAN RACING 5 SPOKE WHEELS VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD AS IS OVER 10 YEARS OLD OR 100K MILES TRADES WELCOME SHIPPING NATIONWIDE***Clean CARFAX. Impala SS, 4D Sedan, 5.7L V8 SMPI 16V, 4-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Cassette, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Black 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS RWD 5.7L V8 SMPI 16VOdometer is 42833 miles below market average!AS IS VEHICLE – ALL VEHICLES OVER 10 YEARS OR 100K MILES WILL BE SOLD AS IS. We do our best to disclose any existing issues with this vehicle, but we won’t be responsible for any existing or new mechanic failures after the sale. AS IS VEHICLEAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BL52P2TR186141
Stock: T186141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 38,718 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,995
MB Motorsports - Asbury Park / New Jersey
WOW! Amazing Condition and Garage Kept by Previous Owner Since 1999! Driven Only for Frequent Runs and Car Shows, Southern Car from Virginia, Perfect Condition Leather Interior, Original Spare Tire that Never Touched the Ground, LOW MILEAGE! WHOLESALE DIRECT - Road Tested Only - Available 3rd Party Inspection - Auction Pricing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BL52P4TR180535
Stock: TR180535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 51,295 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. **Leather Seats, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, ABS brakes, Heated door mirrors. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 1996 Chevrolet Caprice SS 4D Sedan SS RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BL52P9TR144582
Stock: 21576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-18-2018
- 27,029 miles
$19,464
Sid Dillon Chevrolet-Blair - Blair / Nebraska
This Chevrolet Impala SS has a dependable Gas V8 5.7L/350 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Leather seats, Transmission oil cooler, Tinted glass, Tilt steering wheel w/adjustable steering column, Stainless steel exhaust system, Special ride & handling suspension.*This Chevrolet Impala Comes Equipped with These Options *Scotchgard fabric protector-inc: floor covering & mats, Rear window defogger, Rear wheel drive, Rear spoiler, Rear quarter glass molding, Pwr windows w/driver-side express down, Pwr steering, Pwr front/rear disc brakes, Pwr door locks, Pwr antenna w/black base, Pwr 6-way driver seat, PASS-Key theft deterrent system, P255/50ZR17 SBR BSW performance tires, Oil change monitor, Narrow body-side moldings.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Sid Dillon Blair located at 2261 S Hwy 30, Blair, NE 68008 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BL52P8TR110309
Stock: 30182A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2019
- 42,222 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,995
Bocker Cadillac - Freeport / Illinois
THE HOT ROD YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR!! Burgundy 1996 Chevrolet Caprice SS RWD 4-Speed Automatic 5.7L 8-Cylinder OHV LOW MILES!, NEW TIRES!, HARD TO FIND HOT ROD!!!, 5.7L 8-Cylinder OHV, Burgundy, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Auto Day/Night Mirror, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated RH Visor Vanity Mirror, Leather Seat Trim, Power Trunk Release, Preferred Equipment Group, Preferred Equipment Group 1, Twilight Sentinel Headlamp Control. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BL52P9TR181700
Stock: 6808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 48,911 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995
Boucher Cadillac of Waukesha - Waukesha / Wisconsin
INCREDIBLE STORY ACCOMPANIES THIS INCREDIBLE CAR * ORIGINAL OWNER SPECIAL ORDERED THIS DARK CHERRY IMPALA SS, WITH THE IMPALA SS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP (POWER SEAT, TWILIGHT SENTINEL HEADLAMP), AND OPTIONAL AM/FM RADIO WITH SEEK/SCAN/CD PLAYER, FROM HOLZ MOTORS IN HALES CORNERS WISCONSIN ON 3/23/1996 * AFTER WAITING NEARLY 5 MONTHS, HE TOOK DELIVERY ON 8/20/1996, TRADING IN HIS 1988 CHEVROLET CAPRICE CLASSIC * ODOMETER SHOWS 48,911 MILES * VEHICLE ACQUIRED FROM PURCHASERS WIFE * OUR FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIANS PUT ON TIRES, REPLACED THE SERPENTINE BELT, REPLACED FRONT BRAKES AND REPLACED OIL PAN GASKET * WE HAVE ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER * Leather Seats, Performance Package, Premium Wheels, 4-Wheel Antilock Brakes, Axle Ratio: 3.08 w/Limited Slip, Body colour grille & rear deck spoiler, Cornering Lamps, Extra Capacity & Transmission Oil Cooler, Impala SS Package, Leather Steering Wheel, Mouldings: body colour, Remote Keyless Entry, Seat adjuster: power passenger 6 way, Special Ride & Handling Suspension, Wheels: 17 x 8.5 aluminum. * This Maroon 1996 Chevrolet Caprice has been thoroughly inspected by our Boucher Cadillac ASC Factory Certified Technicians! Price excludes tax, title, license and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BL52P5TR165607
Stock: PP3153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 44,295 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,987
Revolution Motors - Wentzville / Missouri
*** ONLY TWO OWNER HISTORY *** * OF WHICH IS THE SAME FAMILY * MY DAD OWNS THIS CAR NOW * BEEN A GARAGE QUEEN ENTIRE LIFE * EXCELLENT CONDITION * LIKE NEW IN EVERY WAY * ONLY 44,XXX MILES * ONLY YOU CAN DECIDE IT'S FATE !!! * DRIVER / RACE CAR / SHOW CAR ..... * PRICED FROM $15/18,000 TO $25,000 * THIS ONE CERTAINLY COULD BE THE $25,000 VERSION *WAC - PLEASE CALL LARRY 314-494-6956 - PLEASE CALL SALES 636.887.2279 - visit Online 24/7 AT www.Revolution-Motors.net - Prime Rates Starting at 2.99% - Terms to 84 MO'S - Sub-Prime Financing from 16.9% and 36 MO'S - We do NOT offer Buy Here Pay Here .. But Yes, We offer Financing for EVERYONE - If you clear $350 week, WE can get you APPROVED - We Offer LOW and High Mileage Units - Shop US First or Last You'll Prefer US - We have the best PRICES in TOWN! Advertised Vehicles are priced to INCLUDE a 30 DAY LIMITED Power-Train WARRANTY - Inspections when Applicable - 30 DAY Temp Tag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BL52P1SR110702
Stock: L3SR0702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,218 miles
$12,855
Young Chevrolet - Owosso / Michigan
THIS IS AN AS-IS NON-GUARANTEED USED CAR. All as is vehicles may have unknown defects, issues or problems. Please take the time to carefully inspect this vehicle. See sales rep for service disclosure. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CLEAN CARFAX!, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, LEATHER SEATS, POWER FRONT SEATS!, CRUISE CONTROL!. 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS 5.7L 8-Cylinder RWD Black Cars sell for less in Owosso! Our vehicles move quickly! Call or text 989-254-6260 to speak with one of our team members today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BL52P0SR173872
Stock: 39137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 206,987 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Classic! This fun to drive classic is V8, 5.7L, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo dealership today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BL52P8SR176664
Stock: 038550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2018
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,747
Ramey Motors - Princeton / West Virginia
1995 Chevrolet Impala SS Red RWD 4-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX. 5.7L V8 SMPI 16V Lifetime no charge WV or VA Inspection Stickers at Ramey Auto Group!, Impala SS, 4D Sedan, 5.7L V8 SMPI 16V, 4-Speed Automatic, RWD, Red. Type your sentence here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1BL52P9SR143236
Stock: T5067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 309,857 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,711
Serra Honda - O Fallon / Illinois
Recent Arrival! New Price! This Chevrolet Impala is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, *Automatic Headlights, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Remote keyless entry.2000 Chevrolet Impala LS Bright White 20/29 City/Highway MPGThis Do It Yourself vehicle is being sold without any warranty or guarantee. Budget any additional costs to make this vehicle up to your standards. Any and all repairs will be your financial responsibility. Vehicle does NOT qualify for financing options and is being sold as cash only.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Impala LS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WH55K4Y9245162
Stock: 203910B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 122,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,377$1,138 Below Market
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Impala with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF55K519321774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,995$383 Below Market
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
Only 117k miles! CLEAN! Wow, we have a beautiful Impala for you! The body is in great shape with a clean, shiny, stylish, and attractive appearance. The interior is clean with good options. I like the smooth, quiet, comfortable, reliable, fuel efficient, and sporty ride. This Impala comes with excellent tires, power seat, Cd stereo, auto, air, 3.4 V6, daytime running lights, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more! If you demand quality, style, fuel economy, reliability, and one strong running ride, this gorgeous Impala can be for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Impala with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF55E519326578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 182,418 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$2,500$376 Below Market
C & S Hyundai - Waterloo / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Impala with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF55E219283415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 175,291 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,645
Volkswagen of Grand Blanc - Grand Blanc / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Impala with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF52E819257454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,703 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,200
Springfield Buick GMC - Springfield / Ohio
3 Outboard Passenger Assist Grips, Anti-Theft Alarm System, Driver and Passenger Temperature Control, Driver Info Convenience Center, Dual Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electronic Speed Control w/Resume Speed, HomeLink Programmable Garage Door Opener, LS Preferred Equipment Group 1, Luggage Area Cargo Net, OnStar Safety and Security System, Outside Temperature & Compass, Overhead Console w/Storage Bin, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Trip Computer. Clean CARFAX.Galaxy Silver Metallic 2001 Chevrolet Impala LS FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 SFICALL US TODAY AT 937-324-5571 TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIP PRIORITY TEST DRIVE ! www.springfieldgm.com.20/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Impala LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WH55K619239899
Stock: 19239899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 149,000 miles
$3,000
Brown Ford - Cordell / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Impala with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1WF52E219344296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Impala
- 5(90%)
- 4(10%)