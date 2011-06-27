Used 1996 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews

GM got it right, then quit! soccercoach99 , 06/06/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have seven cars, including a Porsche Boxster, Jaguar XJ8, Honda S2000 and some winter AWD/4WD vehicles. Driving the SS is somehow very very satisfying, it lopes along, big, black, bad, and then, when called on, just puts you into the comfy seats and gets to really outrageous speeds in a blink. I'm sure that more modern vehicles beat the numbers on acceleration, etc, but blasting around a freeway on ramp at 80 to 90 in a couple of heart beats with this beast is extremely fun! Report Abuse

My Dream Come True...96 SS 96 SS Q-SHIP , 01/26/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I wanted one of these cars from the first time I saw one on the road. After doing some homework, I realized quickly that the 1996 model was the one to own. In 1998, after selling my Camaro, I was surprised to find one in a local trading paper that was about 60 miles away. I was fortunate enough to have a seller that offered to drive to my home and let me see the car. They told me that they were the original owners and had all paperwork...including the original window sticker. Low and behold...right at the scheduled time they said they'd show up...A menacing low, black car crept past my front window.

Still purring 2KPurr , 12/03/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Have enjoyed owning & driving it for nearly 13 years, transmission & engine have been flawless, water system/radiator/cooling required replacement, been thru 3 sets of tires, still turns heads. I am very proud to own such fine machinery that gets rarer yearly, get offers to sell all the time, have driven across country north-south & east-west, makes for great made-in-America advertising, insured as 4-door Caprice but is actually a Super Sport (no complaints), passes state emissions/safety tests without fail, plan on keeping all the way

Boss ride Tony , 02/12/2017 SS 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful It's just strange how much attention this car gets even after 20 year's. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value