Used 1995 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews

My 95 Impala SS Chas , 07/11/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased in 95. Had I known the 96 was going to be built with the floor shift and analog dash, I would have waited. Minor set back. I choose where I go with Chevy. It's black in color and has all the options available for that year. I have removed the impala ss from both rear quarters as it was a dirt collector. It's still a head turner, even the cops are quite inquisitive as to what type of auto as they are always pacing me. It's a keeper. I am the only driver and the ss is in pristine condition and plan to keep like that. Fun to drive. Lt1 is quite responsive and horse power can be increased a few mods that are reversible to oem specs. Great toy! Report Abuse

1995 Impala dhyde1 , 06/25/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I haven't had many problems with my SS. I did have to change the water pump at 63,425 miles. I keep getting a whole in my drivers seat on the left side of seat. I changed the seat once; I don't think i'm going to fix it again. I had to fix my brakes twice and the belt once that's it. It's a nice car. Report Abuse

A Legend That Isn't Fully Justified OneOwner , 09/11/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My car was the show car at the Philadelphia Int'l Auto Show in 1995. I tried to get a discount, but the dealer insisted on the MSRP, which I paid. At the time, I thought it was the best looking 4-door car for sale. In many ways, it still is. And it does turn heads, even today. Since is from the General's stable, getting parts is easy, and generally cheap. At first, the Comp T/A tires were hard to find, but now you can get MUCH better Kumho tires for less than $80 each. One thing that is unfortunate is that, my car being the "rarest, a 1995 DGGM", you cannot get the paint from the dealer or AutoColor anymore to fill chips. Rear seat room is poor, as are the quality of the interior. Report Abuse

Take care low rider , 04/11/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I had been the proud owner of my 1995 Impala for 9 yrs. I loved every mile: the car was stealthy, and total luxury. Unfortunately, 1 1/2 yrs ago, while waiting on a red light, I was rear ended so hard that the frame bent and my neck was broken. If you are still lucky enough to own one of these classics, please look into better neck restraint. My car was totalled and I am lucky to be alive. Keep an eye out for th other guy. I wish I had my lowrider back, and my neck, stock, too. With better neck restraint, at least I would have walked away without a titanium plate and screws where my neck used to be. Report Abuse