Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,968$19,402$22,028
Clean$16,573$18,951$21,489
Average$15,783$18,050$20,411
Rough$14,992$17,149$19,332
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,996$19,328$21,848
Clean$16,600$18,879$21,314
Average$15,809$17,981$20,244
Rough$15,017$17,084$19,175
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,677$21,816$24,145
Clean$19,219$21,309$23,554
Average$18,302$20,296$22,372
Rough$17,386$19,283$21,190
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,319$22,070$25,040
Clean$18,869$21,557$24,427
Average$17,969$20,532$23,201
Rough$17,069$19,507$21,975
Sell my 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express Cargo near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,573 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,951 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo ranges from $14,992 to $22,028, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.