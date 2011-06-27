Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,968
|$19,402
|$22,028
|Clean
|$16,573
|$18,951
|$21,489
|Average
|$15,783
|$18,050
|$20,411
|Rough
|$14,992
|$17,149
|$19,332
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,996
|$19,328
|$21,848
|Clean
|$16,600
|$18,879
|$21,314
|Average
|$15,809
|$17,981
|$20,244
|Rough
|$15,017
|$17,084
|$19,175
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,677
|$21,816
|$24,145
|Clean
|$19,219
|$21,309
|$23,554
|Average
|$18,302
|$20,296
|$22,372
|Rough
|$17,386
|$19,283
|$21,190
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,319
|$22,070
|$25,040
|Clean
|$18,869
|$21,557
|$24,427
|Average
|$17,969
|$20,532
|$23,201
|Rough
|$17,069
|$19,507
|$21,975