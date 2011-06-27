Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,214
|$1,959
|$2,362
|Clean
|$1,082
|$1,751
|$2,112
|Average
|$817
|$1,334
|$1,613
|Rough
|$553
|$917
|$1,114
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,165
|$1,924
|$2,332
|Clean
|$1,038
|$1,719
|$2,086
|Average
|$785
|$1,310
|$1,593
|Rough
|$531
|$900
|$1,100
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,113
|$1,806
|$2,180
|Clean
|$992
|$1,614
|$1,949
|Average
|$749
|$1,229
|$1,489
|Rough
|$507
|$845
|$1,028
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,118
|$1,821
|$2,200
|Clean
|$996
|$1,628
|$1,968
|Average
|$753
|$1,240
|$1,503
|Rough
|$509
|$852
|$1,038
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,188
|$1,950
|$2,362
|Clean
|$1,059
|$1,743
|$2,112
|Average
|$800
|$1,328
|$1,613
|Rough
|$541
|$913
|$1,114
Estimated values
2004 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,132
|$1,866
|$2,261
|Clean
|$1,009
|$1,667
|$2,022
|Average
|$762
|$1,270
|$1,544
|Rough
|$516
|$873
|$1,067