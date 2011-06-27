Estimated values
2001 Honda Prelude 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,043
|$3,530
|$4,349
|Clean
|$1,813
|$3,139
|$3,865
|Average
|$1,352
|$2,356
|$2,897
|Rough
|$891
|$1,573
|$1,929
Estimated values
2001 Honda Prelude SH 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,230
|$3,841
|$4,730
|Clean
|$1,978
|$3,415
|$4,204
|Average
|$1,475
|$2,564
|$3,151
|Rough
|$972
|$1,712
|$2,098
Estimated values
2001 Honda Prelude 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,100
|$3,305
|$3,974
|Clean
|$1,863
|$2,939
|$3,531
|Average
|$1,389
|$2,206
|$2,647
|Rough
|$915
|$1,473
|$1,763