Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Entourage SE 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,787
|$2,842
|$3,447
|Clean
|$1,690
|$2,687
|$3,248
|Average
|$1,496
|$2,376
|$2,850
|Rough
|$1,302
|$2,066
|$2,452
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Entourage GLS 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,698
|$2,566
|$3,067
|Clean
|$1,605
|$2,426
|$2,890
|Average
|$1,421
|$2,145
|$2,536
|Rough
|$1,237
|$1,865
|$2,182
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Entourage Limited 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,998
|$3,069
|$3,686
|Clean
|$1,890
|$2,901
|$3,473
|Average
|$1,673
|$2,566
|$3,047
|Rough
|$1,456
|$2,230
|$2,622