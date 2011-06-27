Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,730
|$17,362
|$19,423
|Clean
|$15,470
|$17,079
|$19,091
|Average
|$14,950
|$16,514
|$18,427
|Rough
|$14,430
|$15,949
|$17,764
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,331
|$21,038
|$23,205
|Clean
|$19,012
|$20,696
|$22,808
|Average
|$18,373
|$20,011
|$22,016
|Rough
|$17,734
|$19,327
|$21,223