Used 2006 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

wurk_truk , 01/17/2006

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought diesel 2500 extended work van. Have 4k now. Build quality is great. Seating is good. Controls well placed. Dash ugly. Have '04 Ford van and Chevy drives way better. Ford constantly wanders Chevy drives straight. 62k on Ford with no repairs, hope Chevy does as well. Disappointed with Diesel MPG. Get 16MPG combined, but it is new and it is winter. Ford gets 12MPG with gas. Diesel VERY smooth and quiet. Big improvements in Diesels lately. Do not notice towing 14'box trailer with diesel. Has right porportions for extended, unlike Ford. So far so good.