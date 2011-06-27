Used 1999 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews
Best van ever
I bought this for a work van and drive it around town with lots of stop and go. It's the best I've ever owned. I've never had problems with anything. In 90000 miles I've replaced the brakes three times and put on an alternator. I've put on a set of tires.
Just starts right up and keeps on going
I am at 185k and this thing runs like a top. It shifts smoother than my '05 Envoy did. The motor is powerfully capable and surprisingly quiet because of the interior paneling. The heat/ac are amazing paired with my remote start. This thing runs & drives better than my 3 previous vehicles, at twice their age. Removable seats are bulky, but hugely convenient. Easy to see with the privacy windows all around. Not as easy as a pick-up, but still easy to work on. Easier than an import, definitely. With some neglected repairs and maintenance done, I get 13+ mpg(even using remote start). Flip out windows are great for airing out during hot weather and extended length is great for cargo.
Chevy Express 1500 Van
The catylaytic converter failed 3 times. The muffler was replaced twice and now at 60000 miles it has transmission problems. Definitely not a reliable vehicle for me. Plus Chevrolet never felt any of these problems were worthy of their attention. Even though they began in the first 15000 miles.
need more reliable work van
The van functions ok when there are no problems. I experienced fuel injection troubles with less than 900 miles on the van and have experienced fuel injection troubles three times total in 60000 miles. I have had a new transmission replaced under warranty at 35000 miles however I could not operate my business for 3 days during the repair. Body hardware is not very good. I get about 12-13 miles per gallon. Plan on new brakes every 20k- 30k and tires every 25k-30k. The ease of battery replacementis the hardest I've ever replaced in my life. in I'm not sure I would buy another chevy.
Sponsored cars related to the Express Cargo
Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Express Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer