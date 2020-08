Used 1999 Chevrolet Express Cargo for Sale Near Me

Bergen Car Company - Lodi / New Jersey

Summit White 2004 Chevrolet Express Van G2500HD RWD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Upgraded Engine, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCGG25U941174487

Stock: TI174487

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-17-2020