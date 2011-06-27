Estimated values
2015 Porsche Boxster GTS 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,882
|$45,995
|$49,369
|Clean
|$41,336
|$44,361
|$47,523
|Average
|$38,243
|$41,092
|$43,829
|Rough
|$35,151
|$37,823
|$40,136
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Boxster 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,458
|$31,016
|$34,700
|Clean
|$26,468
|$29,914
|$33,402
|Average
|$24,487
|$27,710
|$30,806
|Rough
|$22,507
|$25,505
|$28,210
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Boxster S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,818
|$38,201
|$42,739
|Clean
|$32,599
|$36,844
|$41,140
|Average
|$30,160
|$34,129
|$37,942
|Rough
|$27,721
|$31,414
|$34,745