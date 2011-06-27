Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Le Mans SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$547
|$1,245
|$1,606
|Clean
|$481
|$1,098
|$1,420
|Average
|$349
|$803
|$1,048
|Rough
|$218
|$509
|$676
