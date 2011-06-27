Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Le Mans SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,249
|$1,609
|Clean
|$487
|$1,101
|$1,423
|Average
|$353
|$806
|$1,050
|Rough
|$220
|$510
|$677
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Le Mans Value Leader 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$548
|$1,248
|$1,609
|Clean
|$482
|$1,100
|$1,423
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,050
|Rough
|$218
|$510
|$677
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Le Mans SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$574
|$1,256
|$1,609
|Clean
|$505
|$1,107
|$1,423
|Average
|$367
|$810
|$1,050
|Rough
|$229
|$513
|$677