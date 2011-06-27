  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,247$45,692$51,510
Clean$37,379$43,547$48,958
Average$33,643$39,258$43,853
Rough$29,907$34,969$38,749
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,647$46,157$52,035
Clean$37,760$43,991$49,456
Average$33,986$39,658$44,300
Rough$30,212$35,325$39,144
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,491$61,109$68,890
Clean$49,992$58,241$65,476
Average$44,996$52,504$58,650
Rough$39,999$46,768$51,823
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,680$56,673$63,889
Clean$46,363$54,013$60,723
Average$41,729$48,693$54,392
Rough$37,095$43,374$48,061
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$71,748$83,531$94,164
Clean$68,333$79,611$89,498
Average$61,504$71,770$80,167
Rough$54,674$63,929$70,836
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,312$80,695$90,968
Clean$66,013$76,907$86,461
Average$59,415$69,333$77,446
Rough$52,817$61,758$68,432
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,444$54,070$60,955
Clean$44,233$51,532$57,935
Average$39,812$46,457$51,894
Rough$35,391$41,381$45,854
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$74,010$86,165$97,133
Clean$70,487$82,121$92,320
Average$63,442$74,032$82,694
Rough$56,397$65,944$73,069
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,278$56,204$63,361
Clean$45,980$53,566$60,222
Average$41,384$48,291$53,943
Rough$36,789$43,015$47,664
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,704$50,880$57,358
Clean$41,623$48,492$54,516
Average$37,463$43,716$48,832
Rough$33,303$38,940$43,148
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$64,061$74,581$84,076
Clean$61,012$71,081$79,910
Average$54,914$64,080$71,578
Rough$48,816$57,079$63,247
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,630$48,466$54,637
Clean$39,648$46,191$51,930
Average$35,686$41,642$46,515
Rough$31,723$37,092$41,101
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Porsche 911 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $37,379 for one in "Clean" condition and about $43,547 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche 911 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $37,379 for one in "Clean" condition and about $43,547 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Porsche 911, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $37,379 for one in "Clean" condition and about $43,547 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Porsche 911. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Porsche 911 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Porsche 911 ranges from $29,907 to $51,510, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.