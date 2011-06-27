Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,247
|$45,692
|$51,510
|Clean
|$37,379
|$43,547
|$48,958
|Average
|$33,643
|$39,258
|$43,853
|Rough
|$29,907
|$34,969
|$38,749
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,647
|$46,157
|$52,035
|Clean
|$37,760
|$43,991
|$49,456
|Average
|$33,986
|$39,658
|$44,300
|Rough
|$30,212
|$35,325
|$39,144
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,491
|$61,109
|$68,890
|Clean
|$49,992
|$58,241
|$65,476
|Average
|$44,996
|$52,504
|$58,650
|Rough
|$39,999
|$46,768
|$51,823
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,680
|$56,673
|$63,889
|Clean
|$46,363
|$54,013
|$60,723
|Average
|$41,729
|$48,693
|$54,392
|Rough
|$37,095
|$43,374
|$48,061
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$71,748
|$83,531
|$94,164
|Clean
|$68,333
|$79,611
|$89,498
|Average
|$61,504
|$71,770
|$80,167
|Rough
|$54,674
|$63,929
|$70,836
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,312
|$80,695
|$90,968
|Clean
|$66,013
|$76,907
|$86,461
|Average
|$59,415
|$69,333
|$77,446
|Rough
|$52,817
|$61,758
|$68,432
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,444
|$54,070
|$60,955
|Clean
|$44,233
|$51,532
|$57,935
|Average
|$39,812
|$46,457
|$51,894
|Rough
|$35,391
|$41,381
|$45,854
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$74,010
|$86,165
|$97,133
|Clean
|$70,487
|$82,121
|$92,320
|Average
|$63,442
|$74,032
|$82,694
|Rough
|$56,397
|$65,944
|$73,069
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,278
|$56,204
|$63,361
|Clean
|$45,980
|$53,566
|$60,222
|Average
|$41,384
|$48,291
|$53,943
|Rough
|$36,789
|$43,015
|$47,664
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,704
|$50,880
|$57,358
|Clean
|$41,623
|$48,492
|$54,516
|Average
|$37,463
|$43,716
|$48,832
|Rough
|$33,303
|$38,940
|$43,148
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$64,061
|$74,581
|$84,076
|Clean
|$61,012
|$71,081
|$79,910
|Average
|$54,914
|$64,080
|$71,578
|Rough
|$48,816
|$57,079
|$63,247
Estimated values
2013 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,630
|$48,466
|$54,637
|Clean
|$39,648
|$46,191
|$51,930
|Average
|$35,686
|$41,642
|$46,515
|Rough
|$31,723
|$37,092
|$41,101