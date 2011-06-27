Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox SUV Consumer Reviews
So Far So Good
Have only less than 300 miles so far but I have been very happy. I really wanted a V6 AWD but there weren't any available at this dealership and frankly I was tired of car shopping so I went ahead with the 4 cyl without AWD on a 2 yr lease. Figured if I wasn't happy I'd only have to deal with it for 2 yrs. For the price, this is a great SUV. The Equinox is roomy, handles very nicely, seats are very comfortable, especially with the 8 way power driver seat. It's quiet, has a nice interior and is spacious. The 2018 redesign is smaller which is why I went with the 17 - roomier seating and more cargo space. I also like the reclining rear seats, which I don't believe the 2018 had. Another favorite thing is that the sun visors, when moved to the side window have a sliding capability so that they can actually block out the sun. Would I recommend this vehicle? Yes definitely. I am already thinking that at the end of the lease I will keep this vehicle.
First time I have bought the same vehicle twice.
I had a 2011 Equinox LT that I traded in for a 2017. I wanted the same body style I had - before the 2018 redesign. I found a gently used fleet vehicle they classified as LT w/ 1LT. It's loaded. Heated seats, temperature control, running lights, etc. Don't need all that, but it is fun to have. I'm getting 29.1 mpgs commuting, which is better than the 2011. Can't wait to see what it does on the highway on a long trip! I like the Equinox so much I've bought two of them now. It's the perfect size for my needs. It gets me from point A to point B safely and in comfort and all the tall people in my family can fit in this vehicle. 6' 3" inches in the back seat, no problem. I have back issues and the seats in these vehicles are wonderful. I can go long distances with no discomfort. It is easy to get in and out of and I have plenty of room to move and haul anything and everyone. Plenty of room for the pets and crates too. It may not be the perfect vehicle for everyone, but it's the perfect vehicle for me. I love my Equinox!
Dashboard screen on 2017 Equinox
Radio sometimes doesn't work , cannot turn on or off, along with the temperature fan numbers disappearing, and the hands-free phone not working (all at the same time). Back-up camera sometimes stays on when in drive. It's real interesting watching cars behind you when driving. Problem corrects itself when hitting a bump in the road, turning on and off the engine or just normal driving. First time it happen there was just red lines for the back-up camera and red blocks were the temperature fan numbers would be. Taken to chev service dept, but they say can't find problem, and of course by the time I get it in for service the problem as corrected itself. Added note this is a 3.6L 6cyl not a 2.4 4cyl. I'm documenting every time the problems occur for the next month. Got out of service (after 4 hours) for them to tell me they can't find the problem. I have documented the problem 6 times since leaving the chev service dept yesterday. [contact info removed]
After a month's ownership
We bought the Equinox because we needed a car that could be towed 4-wheels-down behind our RV and, happily, the Equinox fits the bill nicely. We bought the 2.4L 2WD because we were interested in fuel economy, but the mileage that we're getting doesn't really support our decision - it's much poorer than we figured it would be considering the relatively low vehicle weight (about 3700 lb). The acceleration likewise was surprisingly bad. That said, we're happy with the vehicle - the interior is nicely appointed with lots of conveniences, although we had to buy the LT version to get hands-free bluetooth and back-up camera. We wanted GPS as well but would have had to spend more to get the LTZ version. One surprise is that Chevy doesn't want you to maintain your own transmission fluid level, so there's no dipstick for the transmission.
Can't beat the leasing price
Picking up a 2017 Equinox 2LT today. On the way home, I was constantly changing the seat positions and could not find a comfortable position. The seat is similar with the Chevy Cruze, the front of the seat does not tilt down far enough and feel like sitting in the bucket. I wish the seat has five more degrees of travel. I'm thinking of taking the vehicle back to have a 1/2 inch spacers added to the rear of the seat. All the money GM spent studying seats, and they still did not get it right. They need to improve is the driver's seat and provide more adjustment. Update: Dealer did not want to install the spacers so I did it myself. Used two lug nuts acting as the spacers and longer bolts, I had the rear of the driver's seat raised about 3/4". My gosh, it's so comfortable now. Simple thing like this can make driving more pleasurable.
