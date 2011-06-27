Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox SUV Consumer Reviews
Good Value
I have owned minivans, big suv's, and cars. The Equinox is "medium sized." MPG in normal driving is 24, highway 28. Ride is comfortable even for trips. Decent room for 5. Rear cargo area is adequate. Only complaint is a leaking rear shock which was replaced under warranty. After hearing about some internal engine oil passage ways being a little undersized subject to restricting oil flow causing early timing chain failure I started changing oil at 5000-6000 miles . Oil monitor reaches 20%. I always use synthetic oil. Prefer Mobil extended, Pennzoil, etc. Cleaned throttle body and new spark plugs at 50,000 miles. Still runs like new. As of Feb 2018 vehicle used 1 to 1.5 qts oil in 3000 miles. 2014's had internal engine revisions to slow down piston rings issues. Still highly satisfied with vehicle. Upgraded front brakes to drilled slotted rotors for better braking at 30000 miles. Originals had too much fade under hard braking. Now have 70,000 miles. One time oil usage issue has not occurred again. Appears to be no oil usage in 5000 mile oil change. Feb 2019 replaced front struts\sway bar links and rear shocks in 2018. Still no oil issues. Changing oil at 4000-5000 miles hopefully to avoid the major engine failure. Clean throttle body yearly. Vehicle still starts and runs like new. As of August 2019 now have 86,000 miles. I now change oil around 4000 miles, which is 50% oil meter. Uses about half quart oil between changes. Like to keep oil clean. Vehicle still runs like new. Change transmission fluid every two years. There is a drain plug and refill port making it easy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Still everything I was expecting
Based on Internet reviews and comments, I bought a 2014 1LT Equinox with the 6-cylinder engine. I now have 600 miles on the vehicle, and am very satisfied. Acceleration is great, it is comfortable and quiet, and it drives and handles well. (On that latter point, I have seen comments about less than precise steering & handling. I have not noticed that in my Equinox, and wonder if that has to do with the fact that the 4-cylinder Equinox has electric power steering, while the 6-cylinder has hydraulic power steering.) BTW, my gas mileage with the V6 has been HIGHER than the EPA estimate - even during break-in. It is now two years later, and I am still very happy with this car. No squeaks, no rattles, no problems, no repairs. The reason that I bought this particular car was the V-6 engine and the premium Pioneer sound system. I have been very happy with both. On the highway, driving from Chicago to Detroit, I averaged 26 to 28 MPG, according to the onboard computer, and had all the power I needed to merge, keep up with traffic and pass when needed, all without high RPMs.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best out of 50 cars
I went through 4 junkers the first year I started driving in 1970 and have owned over 50 cars since. The 2014 Equinox was my first new car and I could not be more pleased. I traded in a high end 2007 GMC Envoy that I loved but got terrible gas mileage. My GMC was a powerful 4 wheel drive tank and I was worried about how the Equinox AWD would handle New England's heavy snowfalls. The winter of 2014-2015 was one of the worst I have dealt with and the Equinox took on the snow, ice and cold without fail. I get around 25 mpg and drive the car pretty hard. For a 4 cylinder it is very quick and I have no complaints.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
decisions... decisions...
I bought this car used, in early aug. 2016. It's the ltz model with awd v6. All the rating of 4 stars would be 4 plus. So far I am very happy with equinox. I have not had any problems, it drives and rides nice. Also on the ltz model at least there are rear air ducts under the front seats.I think you should drive the 4 and the 6cyl engine before making your decision tho.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
4 .5 years old and 50,000 miles now.
I bought this SUV for a family car as an upgrade to the old Montana SV6AWD. It has the 3.6 V6 LT2 leather heated seats and sunroof. It has a tight nimble handling with plenty of power for acceleration but gas thirsty in city traffic. The trip computer does give instantaneous mileage and average over 50 mile distance. Only driven 500 miles but everything works well except the transmission shifts feel vague and sluggish at low throttle speeds but crisp under acceleration. I wanted the extra power for a full load of adults with luggage and deep snow for AWD in the mountains.The rear seat is only suitable for 2 adults and 3 in a pinch. It came with the a CPO extended warranty but will need an extended service contract to 6 years / 100K miles for anticipated repairs to a typical GM product.It has all the features of a higher priced SUV and I like to buy USA products(even though built in Canada) and have a local Chevy dealer for service or local mechanics. I hope it gives long term reliability and comfort for the wife and kids and those occasional family road trips. 8/2018 43000 miles of wife driving mostly inner city trips. First mechanical failure was the windshield wiper motor transmission during a heavy rain storm this weekend and I have installed new ceramic brake pads all around at 40K miles and in for Dexos oil and filter changes every 6 months. Overall it still is gas thirsty but runs well on highway and enough power with a full load and A/C on to keep up with traffic. The transmission shift points still feel soft or vague at low throttle settings. 2/2019 48,000 miles: The car mechanics and electronics still working like new , mostly inner city driving by my wife . Just replaced 4 tires with Michelin Latitudes and handles well in the snow again. Gas mileage still low due to city traffic but has the power to pull 5 passengers uphill to highway speeds quickly. I would still recommend it for an affordable mid size with a V-6 alternative to expensive imports but only time will tell it's durability.8/2019 52,000miles. Still running well with no problems encountered with recent Mobil 1 oil change at home . Next visit to dealer for the routine oil and tire rotation and a detailing. Wife and I like the car since we bought it .2/2020 and 56500 miles. Still running very well in all weather conditions and all the mechanical and electronics are problem free. The broken wiper problem is a defective part and is under a recall from GM. The engine used about 0.5 quarts of oil between changes and the gas mileage in the stop and go city traffic is only 13-15 mpg and 20-22 mpg on the occasional highway run. Still has plenty of power and a good value.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Equinox
Related Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner