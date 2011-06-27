Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox SUV Consumer Reviews

Good Value Richard , 08/13/2016 LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I have owned minivans, big suv's, and cars. The Equinox is "medium sized." MPG in normal driving is 24, highway 28. Ride is comfortable even for trips. Decent room for 5. Rear cargo area is adequate. Only complaint is a leaking rear shock which was replaced under warranty. After hearing about some internal engine oil passage ways being a little undersized subject to restricting oil flow causing early timing chain failure I started changing oil at 5000-6000 miles . Oil monitor reaches 20%. I always use synthetic oil. Prefer Mobil extended, Pennzoil, etc. Cleaned throttle body and new spark plugs at 50,000 miles. Still runs like new. As of Feb 2018 vehicle used 1 to 1.5 qts oil in 3000 miles. 2014's had internal engine revisions to slow down piston rings issues. Still highly satisfied with vehicle. Upgraded front brakes to drilled slotted rotors for better braking at 30000 miles. Originals had too much fade under hard braking. Now have 70,000 miles. One time oil usage issue has not occurred again. Appears to be no oil usage in 5000 mile oil change. Feb 2019 replaced front struts\sway bar links and rear shocks in 2018. Still no oil issues. Changing oil at 4000-5000 miles hopefully to avoid the major engine failure. Clean throttle body yearly. Vehicle still starts and runs like new. As of August 2019 now have 86,000 miles. I now change oil around 4000 miles, which is 50% oil meter. Uses about half quart oil between changes. Like to keep oil clean. Vehicle still runs like new. Change transmission fluid every two years. There is a drain plug and refill port making it easy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Still everything I was expecting phil06 , 09/15/2014 LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 47 of 49 people found this review helpful Based on Internet reviews and comments, I bought a 2014 1LT Equinox with the 6-cylinder engine. I now have 600 miles on the vehicle, and am very satisfied. Acceleration is great, it is comfortable and quiet, and it drives and handles well. (On that latter point, I have seen comments about less than precise steering & handling. I have not noticed that in my Equinox, and wonder if that has to do with the fact that the 4-cylinder Equinox has electric power steering, while the 6-cylinder has hydraulic power steering.) BTW, my gas mileage with the V6 has been HIGHER than the EPA estimate - even during break-in. It is now two years later, and I am still very happy with this car. No squeaks, no rattles, no problems, no repairs. The reason that I bought this particular car was the V-6 engine and the premium Pioneer sound system. I have been very happy with both. On the highway, driving from Chicago to Detroit, I averaged 26 to 28 MPG, according to the onboard computer, and had all the power I needed to merge, keep up with traffic and pass when needed, all without high RPMs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best out of 50 cars LCT , 12/01/2015 LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I went through 4 junkers the first year I started driving in 1970 and have owned over 50 cars since. The 2014 Equinox was my first new car and I could not be more pleased. I traded in a high end 2007 GMC Envoy that I loved but got terrible gas mileage. My GMC was a powerful 4 wheel drive tank and I was worried about how the Equinox AWD would handle New England's heavy snowfalls. The winter of 2014-2015 was one of the worst I have dealt with and the Equinox took on the snow, ice and cold without fail. I get around 25 mpg and drive the car pretty hard. For a 4 cylinder it is very quick and I have no complaints. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

decisions... decisions... Cheryl G. , 10/20/2016 LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this car used, in early aug. 2016. It's the ltz model with awd v6. All the rating of 4 stars would be 4 plus. So far I am very happy with equinox. I have not had any problems, it drives and rides nice. Also on the ltz model at least there are rear air ducts under the front seats.I think you should drive the 4 and the 6cyl engine before making your decision tho. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse