Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cruze Sedan
LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,110*
Total Cash Price
$14,094
LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,539*
Total Cash Price
$13,818
Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,240*
Total Cash Price
$19,483
LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,384*
Total Cash Price
$19,069
L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,681*
Total Cash Price
$14,371
LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,539*
Total Cash Price
$13,818
Cruze Hatchback
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,098*
Total Cash Price
$18,931
Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,382*
Total Cash Price
$20,036
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,249*
Total Cash Price
$15,614
Cruze Diesel
LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,388*
Total Cash Price
$17,134
LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A)
True Cost to Own
$33,961*
Total Cash Price
$16,443
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cruze Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$741
|$763
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$3,931
|Maintenance
|$614
|$1,985
|$1,139
|$894
|$1,586
|$6,218
|Repairs
|$322
|$469
|$547
|$640
|$746
|$2,723
|Taxes & Fees
|$781
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$949
|Financing
|$758
|$610
|$451
|$283
|$102
|$2,203
|Depreciation
|$3,284
|$1,410
|$1,241
|$1,100
|$987
|$8,022
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,454
|$6,261
|$5,217
|$4,808
|$5,369
|$29,110
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cruze Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$817
|$3,854
|Maintenance
|$602
|$1,946
|$1,117
|$876
|$1,555
|$6,096
|Repairs
|$316
|$460
|$536
|$627
|$731
|$2,670
|Taxes & Fees
|$766
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$930
|Financing
|$743
|$598
|$442
|$277
|$100
|$2,160
|Depreciation
|$3,220
|$1,382
|$1,217
|$1,078
|$968
|$7,865
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,308
|$6,138
|$5,115
|$4,714
|$5,264
|$28,539
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cruze Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$5,434
|Maintenance
|$849
|$2,744
|$1,575
|$1,235
|$2,193
|$8,595
|Repairs
|$446
|$649
|$756
|$884
|$1,031
|$3,765
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,080
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,311
|Financing
|$1,048
|$843
|$623
|$391
|$141
|$3,046
|Depreciation
|$4,540
|$1,949
|$1,716
|$1,520
|$1,365
|$11,090
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,304
|$8,655
|$7,212
|$6,647
|$7,422
|$40,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cruze Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$5,319
|Maintenance
|$831
|$2,685
|$1,541
|$1,209
|$2,146
|$8,412
|Repairs
|$436
|$635
|$740
|$865
|$1,009
|$3,685
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,057
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,283
|Financing
|$1,025
|$825
|$610
|$382
|$138
|$2,981
|Depreciation
|$4,444
|$1,907
|$1,679
|$1,488
|$1,336
|$10,854
|Fuel
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,085
|$8,470
|$7,059
|$6,505
|$7,264
|$39,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cruze Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$4,008
|Maintenance
|$626
|$2,024
|$1,162
|$911
|$1,617
|$6,340
|Repairs
|$329
|$478
|$557
|$652
|$760
|$2,777
|Taxes & Fees
|$797
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$967
|Financing
|$773
|$622
|$460
|$288
|$104
|$2,246
|Depreciation
|$3,349
|$1,437
|$1,266
|$1,121
|$1,007
|$8,180
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,600
|$6,384
|$5,320
|$4,903
|$5,475
|$29,681
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cruze Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$817
|$3,854
|Maintenance
|$602
|$1,946
|$1,117
|$876
|$1,555
|$6,096
|Repairs
|$316
|$460
|$536
|$627
|$731
|$2,670
|Taxes & Fees
|$766
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$930
|Financing
|$743
|$598
|$442
|$277
|$100
|$2,160
|Depreciation
|$3,220
|$1,382
|$1,217
|$1,078
|$968
|$7,865
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,308
|$6,138
|$5,115
|$4,714
|$5,264
|$28,539
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cruze Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,280
|Maintenance
|$825
|$2,666
|$1,530
|$1,200
|$2,130
|$8,352
|Repairs
|$433
|$630
|$734
|$859
|$1,001
|$3,658
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,049
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,274
|Financing
|$1,018
|$819
|$606
|$379
|$137
|$2,959
|Depreciation
|$4,411
|$1,893
|$1,667
|$1,477
|$1,326
|$10,775
|Fuel
|$1,281
|$1,319
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,441
|$6,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,012
|$8,409
|$7,008
|$6,458
|$7,212
|$39,098
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cruze Hatchback Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$1,185
|$5,588
|Maintenance
|$873
|$2,822
|$1,620
|$1,270
|$2,255
|$8,839
|Repairs
|$458
|$667
|$777
|$909
|$1,060
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,111
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,349
|Financing
|$1,077
|$867
|$641
|$402
|$145
|$3,132
|Depreciation
|$4,669
|$2,004
|$1,765
|$1,563
|$1,404
|$11,404
|Fuel
|$1,356
|$1,396
|$1,438
|$1,482
|$1,525
|$7,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,597
|$8,900
|$7,417
|$6,835
|$7,633
|$41,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cruze Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$820
|$845
|$870
|$896
|$923
|$4,355
|Maintenance
|$680
|$2,199
|$1,262
|$990
|$1,757
|$6,888
|Repairs
|$357
|$520
|$606
|$709
|$826
|$3,017
|Taxes & Fees
|$866
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,051
|Financing
|$840
|$676
|$499
|$313
|$113
|$2,441
|Depreciation
|$3,639
|$1,562
|$1,375
|$1,218
|$1,094
|$8,887
|Fuel
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$5,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,258
|$6,936
|$5,780
|$5,327
|$5,948
|$32,249
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cruze Diesel LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$928
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$4,779
|Maintenance
|$746
|$2,413
|$1,385
|$1,086
|$1,928
|$7,559
|Repairs
|$392
|$570
|$665
|$777
|$906
|$3,311
|Taxes & Fees
|$950
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,153
|Financing
|$921
|$742
|$548
|$343
|$124
|$2,678
|Depreciation
|$3,993
|$1,714
|$1,509
|$1,337
|$1,200
|$9,753
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,304
|$6,155
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,062
|$7,611
|$6,343
|$5,845
|$6,527
|$35,388
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Cruze Diesel LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$890
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$4,586
|Maintenance
|$716
|$2,316
|$1,329
|$1,042
|$1,850
|$7,254
|Repairs
|$376
|$547
|$638
|$746
|$870
|$3,177
|Taxes & Fees
|$912
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,107
|Financing
|$884
|$712
|$526
|$330
|$119
|$2,570
|Depreciation
|$3,832
|$1,645
|$1,448
|$1,283
|$1,152
|$9,359
|Fuel
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$5,907
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,697
|$7,304
|$6,087
|$5,610
|$6,264
|$33,961
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Cruze
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019