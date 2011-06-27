Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Consumer Reviews

I drive on average 44,000 miles a year. I am reimbursed by the mi, so low cost of ownership is big. I ended up with 87,000 on the odometer before I traded the car off. Over that time I replaced 2 fuel filters regular oil changes and one set of tires. The running costs were right at 9.5 cents/mi. My lifetime average is 40.4 mpg. That's city highway and high speed. I should say the trunk is good size and I typically have 200-300 pounds in the back. I have had averages as high as 55 mpg and never had a tank below 34 mpg. The tan interior is the color to get. The dash is covered in vinyl versus the course cloth on the black interior. The light and dark contrast looks GREAT. After almost 90k the interior still looks great, only complaint the tan picks up dye off of blue jeans but a light cleaning monthly and they maintain the like new look. DEF usage is minimal 5 gallon per 10,000 mi. Buying in the 2.5 gallon containers keeps cost down. Oil changes are a little pricey, $65. You can do your own oil change but you are only saving <$20 and not really worth how difficult it is. The fuel filter is about $50 but very easy to change yourself. THE CATCH: If you can’t tell I loved this car. I had planned to keep it indefinitely. The check engine light came on… The culprit was the DEF tank heater. The tank was on back order for some time. After 3 weeks with a loaner I finally asked about trading it in. I got a great deal and I’m still a Chevrolet owner.

Al , 05/12/2016 Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

We have owned this car since Oct. 2014. It has done a mix of driving with some long road trips. getting 60 mpg with the low rolling resistance tires in the summer was a fantastic plus. But we have also seen 44 mpg mixed city driving. It goes down when we change to winter tires for driving conditions in Minnesota but is still 3 to 8 mpg above the EPA "estimates". The only way to get the mileage under 25 is letting it idle in the winter with the heat on while waiting for someone in a store! Getting into the car is a little difficult for a 6'2" tall man, it reminds me of my exotic sports car I used to own, but once in the car it is great! The handling is something other small car owners dream about for the engine gives the car just the right amount of weight. Acceleration is great for an economy car plus braking is great. the steering is a little twitchy at freeway speed but the driver is supposed to be paying attention at higher speed! I like the parking assist and backup camera. I have loaded all kinds of stuff in to the car through the backseat, even 8 foot 2 x 4's and 10 foot pipe. back seat room behind me is just not there. But it is ok when my wife is driving. I found when I was shopping cars in 2014 that this was the most comfortable inside for a large man. We have the leather interior and all the options but the price of the car new was not at all high. About $8k under the infamous car company that lied about their diesels. Chevy is up front about what the owner should do for maintenance and we like the 2 years free oil changes. I was waiting for a car that would get over 30 mpg in mixed city driving and our average of 38 is great. I knew I wanted either electric or diesel and diesel won in every way. Update 11-14-2016. This year this car hit a new milestone(pun intended) with it's mileage at 61.3 MPG on a short trip of 150 miles. I had filled up before leaving and had to wait most of the trip to see the fuel gauge move off the full mark. OUTSTANDING!! Around town mileage for short trips has gone to about the EPA level of 26 mpg but the part of the system that measures fuel economy between fill ups is constantly showing 31 to 33 mpg average. A full tank of almost 15 gallons lasts a LONG time. We have yet to drive over 500 miles round trip with the car but highway mileage in the high 50's to low 60's is normal. If you balance this diesel with gas car maintenance and fuel costs compared to Premium gas required in lots of turbo engined small cars our costs are at least 25% lower but we are experiencing about 50% lower. I expect that when the 2017 1.6L diesel comes out I would think drivers could get into the 70's and if you tried really hard even to 80 MPG. GM is doing the right thing with their diesels. 05/2018 Last June I managed 82.1 MPG highway on I-80 coming out of the mountains in WY into NE. I was very surprised. This year we have about 24,000 on the car and are trading it in for a Chevrolet Equinox with the 1.6L diesel. I hope I can get the 40 mpg with it.