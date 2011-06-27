Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan Consumer Reviews
2011 Chevy Cruze 1lt
Bought this car two weeks ago. I test drove the Honda Civic 4dr and coupe, Ford Fiesta, Ford Fusion, VW Jetta, Chrysler Avenger..just couldn't bring myself to drive the Hyundai, nothing against the car but it's just a personal choice..decided on the Cruze based on several factors: 1) quite ride 2) mpg 3) overall appearance was more preferrable to me then the others 4) comfort ...After driving it for 2 weeks I am very impressed with the mpg..I have a 115 mile daily commute, 80% freeway and 20% street..I am blown away by the fact that i have averaging 36.2 miles per gallon!!! This is a huge deal to me because my other car is an Escalade which averaged 16.1 on the same trip..I am very pleased.
So Far Impressed, don't listen to the nay sayers
WOW, i was looking for a more economical car, had an Impala for the last 6 years, you know, better MPG, without a huge price tag. Got more than I bargined for. This car is sharp. I got the imperial blue metalic, lt rs model. Put over two hundred miles on it in four days. I'm a husky fellow, 5'8" and around 225, and I find this car to be super roomy. If you're one of those people who's shirt tags bother them, you may find it a tad small. Took awhile to get the seat adjusted just right, but once I did, I find myself not wanting to get out of my Cruze. Handles great, not Impala smooth, but pretty dang nice. Blue dashlights on the chrome, STYLING. Love watching the average MPG go up, up, and up.
Cruzin in Philly
Chevy got this right! I have a 40 mile round trip commute to work, so I absolutely needed a car that was fuel efficient. I came to peace with the fact that this meant I would more than likely have to drive a small sedan that would cause points to be deducted from my man card, but that was not the case with the Cruze. It is quick off the line when you need it and has a good quality interior. I dont feel cramped when I drive it (I am 61 215lbs) plus the seats are comfortable. The car is very well equipped for its price and give you allot features for the buck, like remote start, XM, Bluetooth, and rear park assist for 20k (I paid 20,500 for a 1LT).
My third & final review
I now am looking forward to selling my Cruze. Tomorrow I will be back in the garage for a third transmission leak issue. In addition to a water pump recall and an additional leak, and a radiator leak, and a recall on brakes, and a loose motor mount, I am officially done with this car. I remain satisfied with the interior, but feel that the exterior is looking 'dated' with new car styles coming out. It does still get 40 mpg, when I drive on cruise, within the speed limit, on flat hwys and without cargo or passengers. Otherwise, expect 27-32 mpg. As a former Civic owner of 10 years without even one single issue, the car does not impress.
Love It
We have only had this car a week, but I can honestly say, that I have never been more impressed with a car that has been out for less than a year. We are averaging about 27.5 MPG, and with having a lead foot and a car with a Turbo that would be pretty good in my book.
