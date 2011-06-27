2019 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews

ralphrides , 11/20/2018 Stingray w/1LT 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

This is a very fast exotic performance car, BUT it is a sweetheart if you also add the computer assisted "Selective Ride Control" (SRC) suspension and 8 speed automatic transmission. I have over 100k miles on a similar equipped C6 coupe and this new 2019 version is a significant upgrade in all categories. I custom ordered this one as a base model but with the SRC option it pretty much has all the same performance settings and dash custom settings as the much more expensive models. It has 5 dash and suspension settings using the ride mode dial including the custom dash look for each setting. The Bose base stereo is about as loud and high sound quality as you can get. Its such an easy car to drive nice, and if you want a crazy beast just put her in track mode and she will scare you. The transmission shifts smoothly in normal driving but unlike a normal sequential downshift down through each gear on high power demand this transmission will jump directly down to the highest performance gear for speed and throttle demand and upshift hard and fast. The result is invigorating, it just puts power down when you want it. I now have 4000 miles on it and put on AS tires, but its as stable in the wet as the C6 was an so soothing to drive and so smooth and fast. Its a nice car, one you want to drive longer than your old standard commute allows. And with my custom Elkhart Lake blue paint and Stingray badging a real head turner. I ordered the car with the optional vents painted to match the body color, that gives it a much more refined look. It was ordered with the Carbon flash blacked out Stingray emblems and black painted rims. I had a run in with a deer, and the nose was repaired and the stock grill was damaged and I had it upgraded to the Z51 version and the matching air cooling ducts for the front brakes. Its a much more aggressive look and matches the carbon flash black theme the car was ordered with. I just added the larger slotted Z51 brakes as well, larger front slotted rotors and matching calipers and slotted rear rotors. The increased stopping power is noticeable and appreciated (the base model brakes were also very good but looked a bit strange with the rotors smaller in the front). I get many compliments on her, even from the dealer service people. I am enjoying the ride, the electronics is still surprising me with settings I did not know about and enjoying the AppleCarPlay with my old 5s iPhone. I learned the cruse control can be turned off and the button above the left driving wheel toggles on and off, thought something went bad but operator error. The home button to the left of the radio station console control center knob has many more settings that are not accessed through the dash display and steering wheel right side buttons, like setting the steering mode to the mode select knob on the console or to pick one for all modes, same with exhaust sound. I have been putting some miles on her as she is just a pleasant car to drive. She is very stable in heavy rain as well with the Michelin AS tires I put on her. No unusual vibrations or squeaks have occurred so far. During the winter the heat comes on very fast and she is a cozy car in the winter. She runs cool on the few 90 degree days so far BTW, only need the air conditioning above 85, cooler than the C6 probably due to the radiator heat exiting the front of the hood and up and over the windshield, nice design.