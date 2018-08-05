2019 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
What’s new
- New 755-horsepower Corvette ZR1
- The Carbon 65 Edition package has been discontinued
- Part of the seventh Corvette generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Unbeatable performance for the price
- The coupe's generous cargo space
- Comfortable ride quality for a sports car
- Interior quality isn't quite at the level of its overseas competitors
- Missing some of the latest driver safety aids
Which Corvette does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The current C7 generation Corvette has only started showing its age in minor ways. For example, it doesn't offer the driver aids or active safety features that have become ubiquitous in the last few years. But for 2019, the Chevrolet Corvette takes a big gulp from the fountain of youth, and the result is the new Corvette ZR1.
This supercar slayer is even more potent than the already outrageous Corvette Z06. It's supercharged, just like the Z06, but it's even more powerful. Thanks to a reworked supercharged V8 it cranks out an astounding 755 horsepower. (Its supercharger is so big Chevy had to cut a giant hole in the hood to make room for it.) Of course, Chevy will still sell you the 650-hp Z06 or the 455-hp model available in case your budget or sanity won't stretch to the ZR1.
In any guise, the Corvette is a blast to drive. But there's more than amazing performance to recommend the Corvette. The coupe has a larger trunk than you'd expect, the seats are comfortable, and — especially when equipped with adaptive suspension dampers — the ride is surprisingly compliant.
If the Corvette has any real weakness, it's that there are some amazing competitors on the road, and with a top price breaking into six-figure territory, buyers trying to trade dollars for driving excitement are spoiled for choice. But most buyers will be looking at the Stingray and Grand Sport models, and at that price point not much can match the Corvette's specific charms. The Corvette is American performance writ large, carrying on a proud, homegrown heritage.
2019 Chevrolet Corvette models
The 2018 Chevrolet Corvette is a two-seat sports car that is available in both coupe and convertible body types. The "regular" Corvette comes in standard Stingray and performance-oriented Grand Sport guises. Both are available in three trim levels: 1LT, 2LT and 3LT. Stingray trims can be paired with an additional Z51 performance package that bridges the gap between the Stingray and the Grand Sport. Above this lie the supercharged Z06 and supercar-killing ZR1.
Chevy fits the Stingray, Z51 and Grand Sport with a 6.2-liter V8 (455 horsepower, 460 pound-feet). A performance exhaust that increases output to 460 hp is available on the Stingray and included on the Z51 and Grand Sport models. A seven-speed manual transmission with automatic rev-matched downshifts is standard, while an eight-speed automatic is optional.
Standard features for the Stingray 1LT include 18-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels with summer tires, Brembo brakes, xenon headlights, LED running lights, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats and a power-adjustable steering wheel.
You also get OnStar (with a 4G LTE data connection and Wi-Fi hotspot capability), Bluetooth, a driver information display, an 8-inch central touchscreen with Chevy's MyLink infotainment interface, a rearview camera, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a nine-speaker Bose sound system with satellite radio.
All Stingray 2LT models come with front-view parking cameras, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, a head-up display, a cargo shade (coupe only), upgraded interior trim, heated and ventilated seats with additional power adjustments, driver-seat memory settings, a theft-deterrent system, and a 10-speaker sound system.
The Stingray 3LT models add premium leather upholstery with extended surface coverage, simulated-suede upper interior trim, and a navigation system that includes the Corvette's unique performance data recorder.
The Z51 package upgrades the Stingray's performance potential with 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, larger front brakes, slotted brake rotors, sportier suspension tuning, revised transmission gear ratios for snappier responses (manual only), an electronic limited-slip differential, a differential cooler, dry-sump oiling for the V8 engine, and a dual-mode performance exhaust.
The Grand Sport largely mirrors the Stingray Z51 in terms of feature content, but it adds a slew of performance features taken from the Z06, including an upgraded cooling system, wider fenders and tires, adaptive dampers (using Chevy's Magnetic Ride Control system), upgraded suspension components and bigger brakes.
Sport seats are optional on these trim levels.
The Z06 1LZ starts with the Stingray Z51 1LT's standard equipment and adds a supercharged V8 (650 hp, 650 lb-ft), a Z06-specific sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, larger brakes, wider tires, a carbon-fiber hood, a more aggressive aero package (including wider front and rear fenders, expanded cooling vents, and a unique front grille and rear fascia) and the head-up display. The Z06 2LZ gets the 2LT's upgrades, while the Z06 3LZ gets the 3LT's upgrades.
For the Grand Sport and the Z06, Chevy offers a Z07 performance package. It adds carbon-ceramic brakes, an even more aggressively tuned suspension, bigger and stickier tires, and extra aerodynamic body pieces.
The new-for-2019 ZR1 ups the power to 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque, along with accompanying upgrades that mirror the Z07 package. It can be equipped with either the seven-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. Exterior and interior styling cues also set the ZR1 apart. Its two trims, the 1ZR and 3ZR, otherwise match the equipment upgrades on 1LT and 3LT Corvettes.
For all Corvettes, various interior and exterior styling and trim upgrades are also available, and some of the higher trim-level features, such as the audio system and performance data recorder, are optional on lower trims.
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is a very fast exotic performance car, BUT it is a sweetheart if you also add the computer assisted "Selective Ride Control" (SRC) suspension and 8 speed automatic transmission. I have over 100k miles on a similar equipped C6 coupe and this new 2019 version is a significant upgrade in all categories. I custom ordered this one as a base model but with the SRC option it pretty much has all the same performance settings and dash custom settings as the much more expensive models. It has 5 dash and suspension settings using the ride mode dial including the custom dash look for each setting. The Bose base stereo is about as loud and high sound quality as you can get. Its such an easy car to drive nice, and if you want a crazy beast just put her in track mode and she will scare you. The transmission shifts smoothly in normal driving but unlike a normal sequential downshift down through each gear on high power demand this transmission will jump directly down to the highest performance gear for speed and throttle demand and upshift hard and fast. The result is invigorating, it just puts power down when you want it. I now have 4000 miles on it and put on AS tires, but its as stable in the wet as the C6 was an so soothing to drive and so smooth and fast. Its a nice car, one you want to drive longer than your old standard commute allows. And with my custom Elkhart Lake blue paint and Stingray badging a real head turner. I ordered the car with the optional vents painted to match the body color, that gives it a much more refined look. It was ordered with the Carbon flash blacked out Stingray emblems and black painted rims. I had a run in with a deer, and the nose was repaired and the stock grill was damaged and I had it upgraded to the Z51 version and the matching air cooling ducts for the front brakes. Its a much more aggressive look and matches the carbon flash black theme the car was ordered with. I just added the larger slotted Z51 brakes as well, larger front slotted rotors and matching calipers and slotted rear rotors. The increased stopping power is noticeable and appreciated (the base model brakes were also very good but looked a bit strange with the rotors smaller in the front). I get many compliments on her, even from the dealer service people. I am enjoying the ride, the electronics is still surprising me with settings I did not know about and enjoying the AppleCarPlay with my old 5s iPhone. I learned the cruse control can be turned off and the button above the left driving wheel toggles on and off, thought something went bad but operator error. The home button to the left of the radio station console control center knob has many more settings that are not accessed through the dash display and steering wheel right side buttons, like setting the steering mode to the mode select knob on the console or to pick one for all modes, same with exhaust sound. I have been putting some miles on her as she is just a pleasant car to drive. She is very stable in heavy rain as well with the Michelin AS tires I put on her. No unusual vibrations or squeaks have occurred so far. During the winter the heat comes on very fast and she is a cozy car in the winter. She runs cool on the few 90 degree days so far BTW, only need the air conditioning above 85, cooler than the C6 probably due to the radiator heat exiting the front of the hood and up and over the windshield, nice design.
FYI, I am comparing this 2019 model to my 2010 base model with selective ride control and automatic 6 speed transmission. Its too early to reach final conclusions as to many of the ratings as I only have 60 miles on it so far but here are a few observations. I ordered custom a base 1Lt and mechanically only added the computer assisted Selective Ride Control (SRC) and Automatic 8 speed transmission, similar to my 2010, I did order the newest color the Elkhart Lake Blue with gray seat interior and black painted rims and every Stingray badging offered with the blackened chrome Corvette and Stingray markings, with body colored vent grills. So it looks awesome in those regards. The 1Lt interior has more than enough color LCD dash and console eye candy so its way more complicated looking than the 2010. The nice thing is there are still analog turn knobs for the Radio volume, heater/AC temp, fan speed with conventional push buttons for the vent operation. The stereo is now 9 speaker Bose with a bit of a too much deep base subwoofer flair. All the steering wheel buttons are functional on this base model, nothing is covered off. Interior room is suppose to be identical to the 2010 but due to the fighter cockpit wrap around dash it feels a bit more confined and the new seats do not slide back as far as the 2010 due to their thicker design and side support keeps you from sliding on turns now. I am 6'2" and can fit ok, leg room is good, maybe could use another inch back on the peddles but ok. Interior finish is very nice I will have to drive it more and look at it to reach a final conclusion. Regarding performance, the throttle response is smooth, too smooth in drive its way too easy to get triple digests on what would normally be much lower speed passing maneuver. The paddle shifters are now like the Camaro left pull up to downshift and right pull up to upshift. I like it better not having to remember to use your thumb for upshifting like the 2010. The SRC is a must with the even lower profile tires, in sport mode you can feel the suspension track every contour but not harsh and surprisingly pot holes and RR tracks feel like floating over them with no hard hit bounce. Just like the 2010 but a bit more wheel travel it feels like on this model which is an impovement. I have not used the manual paddle shift much yet but the shift points seem smooth and quick. Since this car has so much more power and torque I am treating it gently for now. More later if I can edit this at a later date. I used my Costco discount and my GM BuyPower points which knocked off $10k from the $63k MSPR as optioned
Looked at many high end luxury sports cars. Corvette just impressed in so many ways. Stick and Auto we’re equally enjoyable...I purchased an Auto 8 for this first time in my life ( over manual 7) and no regrets. Simply stated amazing car...
This car gets a lot of stares and nice comments. The GS body, suspension and tires work well together. Loving it and look forward each day to drive it again. Great car and value vs competition.
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 vs. 2018 Porsche 911 GT3: The 1,255-HP Showdown!
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 vs. 2018 Porsche 911 GT3: The 1,255-HP Showdown!
[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: That's a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And that's the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. CARLOS LAGO: Now, those three digit alphanumeric codes mean a lot. In the Corvettes case, ZR1 means it's the highest performing and most powerful version of the Corvette you can get, with 755 horsepower, and an optional track package that gives it a big rear wing, and sticky race track oriented tires. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Which makes it a perfect match for the GT3, named after sports car racing class. It was developed by Porsche's track motor sport division. And it's built on the same production line as the 911 race cars. Oh, and it revs to 9,000. CARLOS LAGO: You may be thinking, why didn't we go with the GT2RS. And while it's more of a performance equal to the ZR1 when it comes to horsepower, it costs nearly $300,000, or more than double the price of that car right there. ALISTAIR WEAVER: On your shopping list, the GT3 and the ZR1 are the real rivals. In many ways, it's a classic battle. It's a American bang for buck versus European culture and sophistication. CARLOS LAGO: What we're interested in is how these two super sports cars handle for your typical enthusiast on the road and at a racetrack. ALISTAIR WEAVER: So we are going to put them through the full Edmund's instrumented test. Then we're going to do a few laps. CARLOS LAGO: But before we do that, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and visit edmunds.com for all your car shopping needs. [MUSIC PLAYING] One of the Corvettes primary strengths has always been the value. Not only does this particular ZR1 cost $30,000 less than that GT3, it has more. More tire, more power, more torque, even a bigger rear wing. There's actually one more gear and it's optional automatic transmission. But the real highlight of this car when you see it for the first time is the fact that its supercharged V8 engine is so big, they had to cut a hole in the hood so it can fit. Fantastic. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Allow me to be big geekish for a moment. This generation of the 911 is code named 991. And this is actually Porsche's second attempt to the GT3 version of this car. The first one was fitted with a 3.8 liter engine, which to be honest, proved a bit troublesome. But this new one has a 4 liter that's been comprehensively redesigned. It's of course, larger than before, but hey, at least it still fits. This is basically a race car engine. So there's no supercharger. No turbocharger. Just a purity of purpose and instantaneous throttle response. Some of the detailing on this car is just fabulous. I love this carbon fiber engine cover. And just check out this little hinge for lowering the hood. Unlike the Corvette, you don't have to pay extra for a giant rear wing, which has now been redesigned to offer more downforce. You do, though, have to shell out an extra $9,000 for some carbon ceramic brakes, which is standard on the ZR1. And these fabulous carbon bucket seats, they're an extra $5,000 grand. Porsche hasn't lost its taste for over priced options. [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: Despite the 255 horsepower difference between these two cars, they both reached a quarter mile an 11.2 seconds. With all that power, the ZR1 has a harder time leading the line, taking 3.3 seconds to reach 60. And that's including a one foot rollout. The GT3's launch control manages the grip more effectively, getting the car to 60 in 3.1 seconds. Both cars have large carbon ceramic brakes and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, delivering short consistent stopping distances. ALISTAIR WEAVER: The 911's rear weight buyer should mean better braking, but not in this pairing. It took the GT3 103 feet to stop from 60 miles an hour. A still excellent result, but the ZR1 did it in just 95 feet. Extraordinary. CARLOS LAGO: Much like the acceleration results, our 200 foot skid pad presents another role reversal. While the GT3 averaged 1.18g, a normally incredible result, the ZR1 put down a staggering 1.24g average. That's a result unheard of in a street car. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Having crunched the numbers, we headed to the streets of Willow Circuit in Southern California for some high speed lappery. CARLOS LAGO: We thought about hiring a pro racing driver and bolting them into these cars and seeing how fast they could go when it comes to lap times, but then realized, what do you actually learn by doing? ALISTAIR WEAVER: If you want to find out, frankly Google it. Both of us have been testing cars a long time. Me slightly longer than him. We spent a lot of time on racetracks in different cars. So this is about what these cars mean to you. If you're going to buy the GT3 or the ZR1, will it feel to you on a track day? CARLOS LAGO: Let's find out. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Let's find out. [MUSIC PLAYING] Do you know how bad a passenger I am? CARLOS LAGO: About to find out, I bet. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Geez. CARLOS LAGO: So Corvette ZR1 approaching 109 miles an hour. We'll slowdown. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Look at the tires. CARLOS LAGO: What we really got to talk about what this thing is the overall experience in the engine. This is such a dominating factor of this car. Big is 6.2 liter V8. 755 horsepower. And my god, just listen to that. Spectacular, isn't it? ALISTAIR WEAVER: It is spectacular. Well, I guarantee this, if you take a passenger who has never been in a fast car, this car will terrify them. CARLOS LAGO: Might terrify the driver too. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah, it will. CARLOS LAGO: This is a car, frankly, that starts as a $50,000, $60,000 dollar, you know, GT sort of sports car. And to see it be at this level of performance is astounding. So this is the optional bucket seat. ALISTAIR WEAVER: No. CARLOS LAGO: Yes. ALISTAIR WEAVER: That's not even a bucket. CARLOS LAGO: It's a very wide mouth bucket. And I find that, yeah, it's more comfortable on the road than the GT3. But on the track, I'm bracing against the driver door with my knee. ALISTAIR WEAVER: If you like, my biggest single problem with this car is the driving position. I'm just not comfortable. I'm moving around too much. And in something that's this fast that r requires this much concentration, if you're not properly located in the car, then you can't drive it properly. The physicality of the car, it feels heavy. You can't see the corner. You peer out of these little tiny slot of a windscreen. CARLOS LAGO: This is almost like an advanced level driving experience because the steering requires so much effort, because you have so much mass. You can sense it all around you. This isn't that much heavier than the GT3, but it feels like it. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And in this car, you kind of feel like the electronics are constantly doing battle with the physics, whereas in the 911, you'll live up to that. You actually feel the electronics here are an aid. They're guiding you through the process. CARLOS LAGO: And there are a lot of electronics in this car. We have a very adaptive, very advanced stability control system. We've got electronic dip. We've got a sensor that's looking at the tire temperature as well as the pressure. There's a lot happening underneath here. A little bit more cognisant of it in this car than you are on the GT3. ALISTAIR WEAVER: You've also just gotta be aware how fast this thing is. You are arrive at corners 20 miles an hour faster than you think. When I jumped into it live on corner one, you got a massive dose of oversteer just because the tires were cold. And you've got 755 horsepower. 80 miles and hour. Nice staying under it. Oh. Well, Alistair Weaver's last will and testament. CARLOS LAGO: That's a riot, isn't it though? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Oh, yes. Bury everybody. It's great. I don't wish to patronize you, but this car could not be more American. CARLOS LAGO: God bless America. We have to talk about the transmission. This has the 8 speed automatic, a 7 speed manual standard. I believe that's the better transmission. This 8 speed, while it works great when you're in the track setting, when you're leaving it to its performance shift function when you're driving as fast as you can, the logic is great. As soon as you fall outside of that sort of dewy cycle, the manual shifts aren't that great. They're a little bit of a delay. I would much rather have the manual. I think overall, I really enjoy driving this car a lot. But it requires a lot more from its driver to reach its capabilities. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And that's not necessarily a bad thing. Super cars should be super. It should be a challenge. One thing that I just think is extraordinary in this car, probably the car's best feature, are the brakes. They're just fabulous. CARLOS LAGO: Absolutely. You know, you think that the Porsche would have the braking advantage. It's lighter. It's got the rear weight bias. But this thing stops so quickly and with so much confidence. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Should we drive the Porsche? [MUSIC PLAYING] Yeah, it's all right. Yeah, it's all right. Cold tires. CARLOS LAGO: 9000 RPM is a beautiful thing, isn't it? ALISTAIR WEAVER: It is a beautiful thing. And immediately, you just realize how agile this thing is. Doing a little bit of push when its tires are cold. CARLOS LAGO: With its natural aspirated engine, it's so responsive as soon as you dig into the gas pedal. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I think as we all go toward turbocharged engines, that's something that we're going to have to get used to. That wonderful throttle response and that undiluted sound, which we have with this 911, is going to go away. And even Porsche isn't sure how long they can hang onto this. CARLOS LAGO: This is such a different experience than the Corvette. It's about the same size when it comes to length. The Corvette's wider and lower in height. This is about 400 pounds lighter than the Corvette. But the steering feels even more so than that. ALISTAIR WEAVER: You really feel like you can just get into this. And it gives you an instant confidence. Whether you have the systems turned on or off, you can really start to feel what it's going to do. CARLOS LAGO: This is a very approachable car. And you're right. That's ridiculous to say about a 911 GT3, traditionally the raciest car in the Porsche line up. ALISTAIR WEAVER: But not in a way that means it's boring. This is still a track biased 911 and it still demands a bit of respect. CARLOS LAGO: My first two laps in this car were faster, it felt like, than the Corvette. There are specific parts on this track that hit the scarier hairier parts of this truck always five mile an hour faster, immediately. When you know what you're doing behind the wheel, you're still going to feel rewarded in this car. If you're a novice you're still going to feel good in this car. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah. CARLOS LAGO: And that's quite a feat to accomplish. That's something the Corvette definitely doesn't do. ALISTAIR WEAVER: The Corvette very much feels like a normal road car that's been turned up to the max and they've tried all sorts of engineering trickery to make it do things that maybe just deep down it doesn't want to do, whereas this car is the evolution of 50 years of Germanic engineering. I think the steering is one of the best things about this car. In the Corvette it really wakes up in the corners. Here it feels very consistent and that gives you a much better sense of what the front end's doing and what the rear end's doing. CARLOS LAGO: I've got to say, I'm 5' 10", about 180. And this is probably the most uncomfortable bucket seat I've been in. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And I'm 6' 4". Probably a similar weight. CARLOS LAGO: Yeah. This might be the German spec seat. A little bit taller. A little bit skinnier. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I think you need to spend less time in the gym and eat a bit more. CARLOS LAGO: How do you feel about this transmission? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Well, this of course, is Porsche's PDK system, which is kind of like a manual transmission with somebody changing gear for you, is probably the easiest way to say. Whereas the Corvette has a more traditional automatic. So this is a lot sharper. A lot faster. And I think in manual alone, a lot more intuitive. In the Corvette you kind of have to think your way into the gear changes. Here, you just flick a paddle and away it goes. CARLOS LAGO: I agree. When they're both left to their own devices on the racetrack, the shift logic between them is fantastic. But when you want that manual control, the Corvette has a bit of a delay that requires more effort. And that's not so great. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Both these cars have carbon ceramic breaks, but of course in the Porsche, they're $9,000 more. But if you're seriously going to track it, I think it's going to be something that you have to have. CARLOS LAGO: I admire the fact that the Corvette just throws it in with the car because that's what the car does. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah. But they are good in this car. CARLOS LAGO: For sure. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Brakes are-- I would say, maybe on the test track, no, it didn't stop quite as quickly, but out here they feel just as good as the Chevy's. Absolutely. CARLOS LAGO: Absolutely. We've gone over a lot of the performance hardware that these cars give you, but we haven't talked a lot about the software. Both of these cars have software on-board that is intended to help you be a better driver. In the Corvette's case, you have the performance data recorder, which is an on board video data logger system. And this, you have a phone app that you can put on the windshield. It records your video, logs your position, and tells you how fast you were relative to other laps. It's pretty cool tech. ALISTAIR WEAVER: The other thing I like about this car in terms of how you drive it is, like a lot of 911s on the circuit, you just take it in a little bit on the brakes. It just helps to get the nose in, counter that initial push, and then because of all that traction and where the weight sits, you can get hard on the power and it will just pull its way out without in these modern 911's going into any sort of lurid over-steer. But if you want to make this car over-steer, then actually, you really have to induce it by getting into a corner, lifting off, and then getting hard back on the power. And then it will do-- CARLOS LAGO: Beautiful things. ALISTAIR WEAVER: --anything that you want it to do. [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: Beyond lapping and testing these cars, we've also lived with them for the past week. And what's been truly impressive is how easy they are to drive everyday. ALISTAIR WEAVER: If you detune the ZR1, it pretty much feels like every other Corvette. And although GT3 is noisier than a standard 911, it's by no means uncomfortable. Of course, both these cars are really practical. CARLOS LAGO: I just recommend skipping the bucket seats, unless you look like him. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Another top tip actually. If you're buying the 911, pay the extra $2000 for the nose lift kit, otherwise you'll be scraping your chin every day and that's not cool. CARLOS LAGO: Let's get to it. The Corvette ZR1 is a lot of fun to drive. It has tons of character and a lot of performance, but you have to be really on your game to access it. ALISTAIR WEAVER: In many ways, it's a kind of super car of the old school. It's worth remembering this too, the next generation Corvette will be mid-engine and a very different proposition. So if you want a bruiser like the ZR1, buy it now. CARLOS LAGO: The 911 GT3 three has a similar thrill, but it's easier to access at the racetrack. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And consider this, although it costs $25,000 to $30,000 more to buy new, the residual values on a GT3 are so much stronger than a ZR1, that over a three or five year life cycle, it might actually be the better financial choice. CARLOS LAGO: The Corvette ZR1 has the bragging rights. It's got the top speed. It's got the power. And it's going to be a really fun car for a small group of people. ALISTAIR WEAVER: But in terms of answering the question that we originally posed, which is the best car for fast road use that's also great fun on the track? Then for us, the only choice is the GT3. CARLOS LAGO: Agreed. ALISTAIR WEAVER: For more information on the GT3 and the ZR1, head to edmunds.com. CARLOS LAGO: And be sure to subscribe. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Edmunds' Alistair Weaver and Carlos Lago test and compare the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. For similar money, these two super sports cars deliver massive driving thrills and motorsports technology for the street. The ZR1 is the highest-performing Corvette available, with 755 horsepower and a wild optional track package that gives it huge sticky tires and an enormous wing. The GT3 may not have the power bragging rights, but it represents a purity of focus. It's built alongside real race cars, and its 4.0-liter engine revs to a beautiful 9,000 rpm. Which one is the most fun on the road and at the racetrack? Watch to find out!
Features & Specs
|Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT
6.2L 8cyl 7M
|MSRP
|$55,900
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed manual
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT
6.2L 8cyl 7M
|MSRP
|$70,355
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed manual
|Horsepower
|460 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT
6.2L 8cyl 7M
|MSRP
|$65,900
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed manual
|Horsepower
|460 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ
6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M
|MSRP
|$80,900
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed manual
|Horsepower
|650 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Corvette safety features:
- Curb View Cameras
- Shows you an image directly behind or in front of the car when traveling at low speeds.
- Performance Traction Management
- Helps keep traction with subtle adjustments to the power being sent to the rear wheels.
- Head-Up Display
- Keeps driver's eyes on the road by projecting information, such as engine rpm and gear, onto the windscreen directly in the line of sight.
Chevrolet Corvette vs. the competition
Chevrolet Corvette vs. Chevrolet Camaro
The Camaro is the Corvette's little brother, available with either a four- or a six-cylinder engine or with the Corvette's own 6.2-liter V8. It's a capable performer in its own right, and it has the added benefit of a lower price and a back seat (even if it's more of a parcel shelf than a real seating area). Curiously, the Camaro manages to have more compromised visibility than the Corvette. Still, it's a great option for buyers looking for a lot of fun on a budget.
Chevrolet Corvette vs. Ford Mustang
The Mustang is another more wallet-friendly option with a range of engine choices, including its own excellent V8. Of all the muscle cars, the Ford might be the easiest to live with. It's relatively roomy and comfortable, and the tech is all very user-friendly. While it compromises a bit less, it also can't match the performance potential of its competitors. That said, in Shelby GT350 R guise, it has a sound like nothing else on the road.
Chevrolet Corvette vs. Dodge Challenger
Dodge used the Challenger to kick off a little horsepower war, fitting superchargers to the car's higher-trim-level V8 engines. If all you care about is horsepower per dollar, the Hellcat and Demon can't be beat, even by a Corvette. But this is a true-blue American muscle car: It's comfy, but it's big and heavy. If you're willing to live with a V6, you can get all-wheel drive, making this a more winter-friendly muscle car.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Corvette a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette:
- New 755-horsepower Corvette ZR1
- The Carbon 65 Edition package has been discontinued
- Part of the seventh Corvette generation introduced for 2014
Is the Chevrolet Corvette reliable?
Is the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette?
The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Corvette is the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $55,900.
Other versions include:
- Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) which starts at $55,900
- Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) which starts at $70,355
- Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) which starts at $65,900
- Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) which starts at $80,900
- ZR1 2dr Coupe w/3ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) which starts at $130,900
- Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) which starts at $60,355
- Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) which starts at $84,465
- ZR1 2dr Coupe w/1ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) which starts at $120,900
- Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) which starts at $75,645
- Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) which starts at $65,645
- Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) which starts at $70,645
- Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) which starts at $65,355
- Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) which starts at $89,845
- Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) which starts at $60,900
What are the different models of Chevrolet Corvette?
More about the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette
The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette is a singular thing, especially with the introduction of the new 755-horsepower Corvette ZR1. It and the Ohio-made Acura NSX are currently the only production two-seater performance machines being built in the United States. But no one thinks of the NSX as an American car, and no one thinks of the Corvette as anything but the epitome of American automotive culture.
The Corvette is available in a coupe or convertible soft-top body style. The Stingray is equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 455 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to a dual-mode exhaust, the Grand Sport produces 460 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. Both Grand Sport and Stingray versions of the Corvette are available in three different trims. Stingray trims can also be equipped with a Z51 performance package that bridges that gap to the Grand Sport, while Grand Sport trims can be equipped with the Z07 package, which is also available on the Z06. The top-dog Corvette Z06 has a supercharged V8 good for 650 hp.
For 2019, Chevrolet has introduced the Corvette ZR1, which uses a larger supercharger to make 755 hp. It comes standard with upgraded suspension and brakes, along with a noticeably tweaked exterior design. The ZR1 also makes use of a new 10-speed automatic in place of the eight-speed. The seven-speed manual is also available.
Driving enthusiasts will probably opt for the 1LT; it's the lightest trim of the group but still has enough capability to handle daily-driver duties. It comes with a Bose nine-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, rear parking camera, eight-way power seats, a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping flat-bottomed steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and keyless entry and ignition.
The 2LT trim adds interior comfort features that are on par with amenities in many luxury cars. Heated and ventilated seats, driver-seat memory function, auto-dimming mirrors, a 10-speaker Bose audio system, a head-up display, front parking camera, HID headlights, and color-matched interior console, instrument panel and door panels.
The 3LT adds significant interior refinement to the Corvette. Premium leather seating surfaces, a navigation system, and color-matched instrument panel and leather-wrapped interior pieces are all included. Available on other trims, the 3LT includes a navigation system. It also has a data recorder that captures GPS track information and video from an HD camera, which feed into an onboard memory card for later replay.
True enthusiasts who want more out of their Stingray can add the Z51 performance package. It includes the Corvette Grand Sport's dual-mode exhaust and provides increased power and torque. This extensive package also includes an electronic limited-slip differential, differential and transmission cooling, additional engine cooling, larger slotted front brakes, a downforce-generating aero package, shorter gear ratios for increased acceleration, Michelin Pilot Super Sport summer tires and stiffer shocks, dampers and roll bars. The Z51 package is available on all Stingray models.
Grand Sport owners looking for more track performance can equip their cars with the Z07 package. This includes a sport-tuned version of the Magnetic Ride Control suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes and Michelin Pilot Super Sport Cup 2 high-performance tires.
Don't settle for just any sports car. Let Edmunds help you find and buy the perfect 2019 Chevrolet Corvette for you.
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Overview
The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is offered in the following styles: Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), ZR1 2dr Coupe w/3ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), ZR1 2dr Coupe w/1ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M), Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M), and Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M).
What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Corvette Coupe 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Corvette Coupe.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Corvette Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels including Stingray, Grand Sport, Z06, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Coupes are available in my area?
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Corvette Coupe for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Corvette Coupe you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,699.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,410.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe and all available trim types: Grand Sport, Z06, ZR1, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
