Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

2003 Corvette Convertible Gary M Ciborowski , 06/25/2008 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Car is surprisingly comfortable to drive having come a long way from the Corvettes of the 70s and 80s. Fit and finish on my car, purchased used, is superb. Panel spacing is uniform from fender to hood to door. Doors close with solid definition. Manual top folds easily and is easy to operate without assistance. So far, rattle free. The leather seats fit me very well: the seat is just the right length and width. The seatback supports the entire length of my back with no hard spots. Power adjustments include lumbar support and this 50th Anniversary Edition has the memory option, so once you set the seat, wheel and radio preferences, they all return once you start the car. Report Abuse

50th Anniversary Vet CherryO , 09/30/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Fabulous sports car. Seldom a day goes by without someone stopping me to comment on it. However there are days I would like to just get in my car and run to the convenience store without make-up or my hair done. This car draws so much attention that you can't do that.. This is not my weekend car. I drive it to work daily. People I have never met before say "How's the vet"? It's so fast, roomy and the heads up display is nice. The warning lights for tire pressure, fuel and low washer fluid are a definite plus. We test drove nearly every sports car on the market, including Mercedes. My husband is very "healthy". The 2003 Vet is the only car that my husband could sit in comfortably. Report Abuse

Buying a used Corvette crusinlou , 02/05/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Since I have not had this car that long I can only tell you that be aware that there is a shift from 1st to 3rd on the manual if you take off at low rpm's this is to give you better gas mileage. Report Abuse

A Car With a Soul Dennis DeBoer , 02/06/2006 10 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my first Corvette, so I had high expectations for it. The experience has exceeded the expectations. It's a beautiful, sexy and comfortable car, and I'm glad I did it. Report Abuse