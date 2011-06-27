Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews
2003 Corvette Convertible
Car is surprisingly comfortable to drive having come a long way from the Corvettes of the 70s and 80s. Fit and finish on my car, purchased used, is superb. Panel spacing is uniform from fender to hood to door. Doors close with solid definition. Manual top folds easily and is easy to operate without assistance. So far, rattle free. The leather seats fit me very well: the seat is just the right length and width. The seatback supports the entire length of my back with no hard spots. Power adjustments include lumbar support and this 50th Anniversary Edition has the memory option, so once you set the seat, wheel and radio preferences, they all return once you start the car.
50th Anniversary Vet
Fabulous sports car. Seldom a day goes by without someone stopping me to comment on it. However there are days I would like to just get in my car and run to the convenience store without make-up or my hair done. This car draws so much attention that you can't do that.. This is not my weekend car. I drive it to work daily. People I have never met before say "How's the vet"? It's so fast, roomy and the heads up display is nice. The warning lights for tire pressure, fuel and low washer fluid are a definite plus. We test drove nearly every sports car on the market, including Mercedes. My husband is very "healthy". The 2003 Vet is the only car that my husband could sit in comfortably.
Buying a used Corvette
Since I have not had this car that long I can only tell you that be aware that there is a shift from 1st to 3rd on the manual if you take off at low rpm's this is to give you better gas mileage.
A Car With a Soul
This is my first Corvette, so I had high expectations for it. The experience has exceeded the expectations. It's a beautiful, sexy and comfortable car, and I'm glad I did it.
Exceeded all expectations
Having never owned a corvette before, I expected all of the stereotypes to be true, such as a cramped interior, lousy build quality and so forth. None of these having proven to be true. The performance is truly exceptional, it is easy to drive long distances, and nothing has broken or begun to rattle, even with trips to the drag strip and a few road courses. In fact, I frequently choose this over my mercedes sl to drive to work, which surprised even me.
