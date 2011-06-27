  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Corvette
5(90%)4(7%)3(0%)2(0%)1(3%)
4.8
104 reviews
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale
List Price Estimate
$8,890 - $18,905
Used Corvette for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...21

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Z06

Robert, 07/30/2015
2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

It's a good sport car, it's fast and fun. Interior is chintzy. Center console indents easily and stays that way when you rest you arm on it. Oil pressure gauge failed. Shifter top piece barely stays on. Valve spring shattered due to tcsb which lead to an O2 and catalytic converter failure. $2500 it ran fine. (42,000 miles) It made a weird squealing noise under acceleration shortly afterwards, steering box was leaking. $1000 it ran fine. (44,000 miles) Computer malfunction caused my battery and alternator to fry. $500 ran weird. Next day steering wheel locked up for no apparent reason, towed to dealership that would re-fix faulty recall repair, only dealership in my area that was honest enough to agree it was a recall. $0 ran fine. (54,000 miles) A week after this my car started leaking oil and threw a P0420 code, about $2000 later, I sold it. It was a fun car, but I would recommend getting something a little lower maintenance.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

If you always wanted one...this is it!

James B, 02/23/2016
2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I've owned my 2002 "C5" Corvette coupe for many, many years. Each time that I'm behind the wheel is the same - great! I have the "base" 350 HP model but it still feels like it gets from zero to sixty in just under five seconds. Always garaged, my car's light pewter color is still very good and it looks great with the dark tint of the side and rear windows. While the Z06/manual is the enthusiast's choice, the base LS1 with 4-speed AT is a superb daily driver that provides a ton of low-rev power. You always have what you need for the daily commuting challenge and it's a breeze on the highway. This model is now 15 years old and still gets 28-30 MPG on the highway (Summer time). I don't drive it during the Northern Winter, to avoid snow/ice and risk for frame rust. The interior is basic by today's standards but the leather wheel and seats hold up well, and look for the upgraded Bose entertainment system (which is still good by today's standards). Corvette seats have been the favorite joke of automotive writers but you need to decide for yourself. I've driven this car for 15 hours at a time with minimal stops, and have never had a sore back from the seats. I cannot say the same for a Porsche and its Recaro seats I owned in the past. The Corvette also bests its German rival with its reliability, especially for the power train and brakes. With its composite body and plastic interior pieces, it does have a few flex creaks (not rattles) with age, and I've needed to replace the weatherstripping. These are small issues when compared to how the 2002 Corvette cruises through each year with the same agility and power - with only oil changes and tire rotations needed. Overall, a great used super car bargain! If you are in the market, I recommend you search for models which have always been in warmer climates. If you buy from a dealer, it's not difficult to negotiate covered shipment for your car, and look for aftermarket parts/service warranties from reputable providers (parts can be pricey). I may be selling mine this Summer, so stay tuned. Enjoy!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Mid Life Toy

proper, 08/26/2014
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Always wanted a Corvette, almost bought a 1995 with 50K but it was beat and abused. Found this 2002 Convertible, good price, low mileage. Fell in love almost immediately. Great Looks and acceleration, a real classy looking sportscar. For a car 12 years old it looks better than most cars its age. Everything works inside. Noticed some wear on the outside edge of the drivers seat due no doubt to how you have to get in and out of this low slung beauty. Engine runs smooth and flawlessly on the highway. Headlights could be brighter as well as the daylight running lights but all in all this is a great car.

Report Abuse

Red Rocket

sdz06, 06/01/2009
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I've owned this car since new. It is the second Corvette that I've owned. The car is extremely fun to drive, handling and acceleration of this car exceeds most driver's abilities. The ride is surprisingly good for such a high performing sports car.

Report Abuse

My Red Rocket Toy

Chuck, 03/08/2007
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this 2002 Z06 in Oct. of 2001 and it gets just under 2000 miles a year put on it and is garaged whenever it is not driven. It has been in the rain twice and never in snow. This was a dream car for me for a long time and I love just about everything in any category with this car. It is a blast to drive for both power and handling! And the fuel economy really impresses me for an engine with 405 horsepower. This car will be in my family for a long time!

Report Abuse
12345...21
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale

Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles