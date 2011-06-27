Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

James B , 02/23/2016 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A)

I've owned my 2002 "C5" Corvette coupe for many, many years. Each time that I'm behind the wheel is the same - great! I have the "base" 350 HP model but it still feels like it gets from zero to sixty in just under five seconds. Always garaged, my car's light pewter color is still very good and it looks great with the dark tint of the side and rear windows. While the Z06/manual is the enthusiast's choice, the base LS1 with 4-speed AT is a superb daily driver that provides a ton of low-rev power. You always have what you need for the daily commuting challenge and it's a breeze on the highway. This model is now 15 years old and still gets 28-30 MPG on the highway (Summer time). I don't drive it during the Northern Winter, to avoid snow/ice and risk for frame rust. The interior is basic by today's standards but the leather wheel and seats hold up well, and look for the upgraded Bose entertainment system (which is still good by today's standards). Corvette seats have been the favorite joke of automotive writers but you need to decide for yourself. I've driven this car for 15 hours at a time with minimal stops, and have never had a sore back from the seats. I cannot say the same for a Porsche and its Recaro seats I owned in the past. The Corvette also bests its German rival with its reliability, especially for the power train and brakes. With its composite body and plastic interior pieces, it does have a few flex creaks (not rattles) with age, and I've needed to replace the weatherstripping. These are small issues when compared to how the 2002 Corvette cruises through each year with the same agility and power - with only oil changes and tire rotations needed. Overall, a great used super car bargain! If you are in the market, I recommend you search for models which have always been in warmer climates. If you buy from a dealer, it's not difficult to negotiate covered shipment for your car, and look for aftermarket parts/service warranties from reputable providers (parts can be pricey). I may be selling mine this Summer, so stay tuned. Enjoy!