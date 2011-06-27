Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette Hatchback Consumer Reviews

RED VETTE JBC , 03/22/2002 9 of 9 people found this review helpful DELIGHTFUL DRIVE AND FUEL ECONOMY FOR A 250 HP SPORTS CAR. ELECTRICAL PROBLEMS (3) TOTALLING $2000 OVER PAST FOUR YEARS. Report Abuse

Nice to get back into a Vette STEVE C. , 05/26/2008 9 of 11 people found this review helpful Recently bought a well maintained 91 c4 Vette and I am very happy with it. It has been a long time since I owned a Vette and I wonder why I took so long to get another. I wanted a nice "non-show" daily driver. The amount of car you get for the price of these is the best value out there if you want a true sports car with plenty of power. I feel the c4's have been overlooked through the years. the body style is my favorite. It is a true head turner and very enjoyable. You can get these serviced quite easily and make easy performance enhancements if you choose.

lil red corvette lil red corvette , 05/19/2009 11 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought it as a second car "for my wife".She loves it had 45,000 mi .on it. Now has 65,000 on it. A-1 car, great pickup, handles on curvy roads like a champ 23 mpg city/hwy.The small block 350 best motor made.Corvette ownership is great. we acknowledge each other on the road a very special handling auto. Can be repaired by anyone, this one has only needed an egr valve replaced ,parts and labor $150.LOTS of low end TORQUE!!!

Very Cool Ride! David Hill , 03/26/2017 2dr Coupe 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My 1991 Corvette is the 55th car I've owned, and the most fun to drive hands down. Getting in and out is harder for taller drivers because the car sits on the ground like all​ great handling cars do. After 7 years or so of driving it, I find it completely dependable, extremely fast, handles better than anything else I've driven, and is fairly easy to work on. If you are a street warrior at heart, the 355 ft lbs of torque and 155 mph top speed could work nicely. Just a great car for the money. Yes as with any old car, if you can't or won't do basic repairs yourself, it will get expensive to own over time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value