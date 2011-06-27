Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette Hatchback Consumer Reviews
RED VETTE
DELIGHTFUL DRIVE AND FUEL ECONOMY FOR A 250 HP SPORTS CAR. ELECTRICAL PROBLEMS (3) TOTALLING $2000 OVER PAST FOUR YEARS.
Nice to get back into a Vette
Recently bought a well maintained 91 c4 Vette and I am very happy with it. It has been a long time since I owned a Vette and I wonder why I took so long to get another. I wanted a nice "non-show" daily driver. The amount of car you get for the price of these is the best value out there if you want a true sports car with plenty of power. I feel the c4's have been overlooked through the years. the body style is my favorite. It is a true head turner and very enjoyable. You can get these serviced quite easily and make easy performance enhancements if you choose.
lil red corvette
I bought it as a second car "for my wife".She loves it had 45,000 mi .on it. Now has 65,000 on it. A-1 car, great pickup, handles on curvy roads like a champ 23 mpg city/hwy.The small block 350 best motor made.Corvette ownership is great. we acknowledge each other on the road a very special handling auto. Can be repaired by anyone, this one has only needed an egr valve replaced ,parts and labor $150.LOTS of low end TORQUE!!!
Very Cool Ride!
My 1991 Corvette is the 55th car I've owned, and the most fun to drive hands down. Getting in and out is harder for taller drivers because the car sits on the ground like all great handling cars do. After 7 years or so of driving it, I find it completely dependable, extremely fast, handles better than anything else I've driven, and is fairly easy to work on. If you are a street warrior at heart, the 355 ft lbs of torque and 155 mph top speed could work nicely. Just a great car for the money. Yes as with any old car, if you can't or won't do basic repairs yourself, it will get expensive to own over time.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Time Machine
Now I know how Batman feels
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
Related Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner