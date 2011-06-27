  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Corvette
5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,674 - $8,116
Used Corvette for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

RED VETTE

JBC, 03/22/2002
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

DELIGHTFUL DRIVE AND FUEL ECONOMY FOR A 250 HP SPORTS CAR. ELECTRICAL PROBLEMS (3) TOTALLING $2000 OVER PAST FOUR YEARS.

Report Abuse

Nice to get back into a Vette

STEVE C., 05/26/2008
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

Recently bought a well maintained 91 c4 Vette and I am very happy with it. It has been a long time since I owned a Vette and I wonder why I took so long to get another. I wanted a nice "non-show" daily driver. The amount of car you get for the price of these is the best value out there if you want a true sports car with plenty of power. I feel the c4's have been overlooked through the years. the body style is my favorite. It is a true head turner and very enjoyable. You can get these serviced quite easily and make easy performance enhancements if you choose.

Report Abuse

lil red corvette

lil red corvette, 05/19/2009
11 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought it as a second car "for my wife".She loves it had 45,000 mi .on it. Now has 65,000 on it. A-1 car, great pickup, handles on curvy roads like a champ 23 mpg city/hwy.The small block 350 best motor made.Corvette ownership is great. we acknowledge each other on the road a very special handling auto. Can be repaired by anyone, this one has only needed an egr valve replaced ,parts and labor $150.LOTS of low end TORQUE!!!

Report Abuse

Very Cool Ride!

David Hill, 03/26/2017
2dr Coupe
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My 1991 Corvette is the 55th car I've owned, and the most fun to drive hands down. Getting in and out is harder for taller drivers because the car sits on the ground like all​ great handling cars do. After 7 years or so of driving it, I find it completely dependable, extremely fast, handles better than anything else I've driven, and is fairly easy to work on. If you are a street warrior at heart, the 355 ft lbs of torque and 155 mph top speed could work nicely. Just a great car for the money. Yes as with any old car, if you can't or won't do basic repairs yourself, it will get expensive to own over time.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Time Machine

G. Cunningham, 05/30/2016
2dr Coupe
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Now I know how Batman feels

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale

Related Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles