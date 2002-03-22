Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me
- 7,811 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$17,000
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**1991 CHEVY CORVETTE WITH ONLY 7,801 ORIGINAL MILES!**COLLECTOR CAR CONDITION**CLEAN CARFAX REPORT**5.7 L V8 ENGINE**ALL VEHICLE SERVICES UP TO DATE**RED EXTERIOR**PREMIUM OEM POLISHED ALLOY WHEELS**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED VEHICLE BUT HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AS REFLECTED IN THE CARFAX REPORT** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. This vehicle comes with a 15 day/500 mile limited drive train warranty*** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY2384M5103822
Stock: 16108A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 9,236 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$49,950
Gregg Young Chevrolet of Norwalk - Norwalk / Iowa
Our **Accident Free**1991**Chevrolet**Corvette**ZR1**Coupe**Heated Leather Seats**Great Audio System** seems to go, stop, and turn better and better every year. You will appreciate the 5.7 Liter V8 coupled with a 6 Speed Manual transmission for the optimum weight to balance ratio. This is a rocket ship and ready for any magazine cover. This Corvette is so incredibly sporty, the eye is sure to catch wherever you go! And with how outstanding the feature list is, you won't want to set your sights on another coupe again! Dual-climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, CD/MP3/Aux jack, a Heads-up display, memory seating, leather interior and so so much more! Safety options include Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual front airbags and tire pressure monitoring system. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We offer PRE-APPROVAL programs so call (515) 256-4010 to get started today! At Gregg Young Chevrolet... We'll Go The Extra Mile For You. We have an app for that! Download the Gregg Young Chevrolet application directly to your iPhone or Android.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YZ23J5M5800805
Stock: B7041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-22-2020
- 19,658 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$29,999
Genesis of Wexford - Wexford / Pennsylvania
Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 19,658! Corvette trim. WAS $31,300. Targa Roof, Aluminum Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Targa Roof, Aluminum Wheels. Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. A GREAT VALUE: Reduced from $31,300. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YZ23J5M5801193
Stock: H0U070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 50,486 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
A well maintained C4 Corvette is quite possibly the most bang for the buck in the used sports car arena. For 1991 the C4 series got a face lift that gives the car a smoother, more rounded nose, plus front fender strakes and squared off rear taillights were some of the highlights. Workmanship also improved as part of the C4 series evolution. These cars implemented the rock solid 5.7 liter V8 fuel injected motor producing 245 HP backed up by an impressive 350 ftlbs of torque. This torque monster also features front upper and lower A-arm suspension, rear independent suspension and 4 wheel disc brakes to deliver power and handling one would expect from a true sports car. This Beautiful 1991 Corvette Convertible is riding on new tires. Cosmetically the car shows very well. It is finished in Corvette Bright Red with a cloth interior. The car comes with the original dealer brochure as well. The Corvette also has power windows, AM/FM/Cassette player with power antenna, leather wrapped sport steering wheel, Bosch ABS Anti-lock brakes, air conditioning, six way power driver's seat. The Corvette sold new for $40,000 and is priced to sell and is sure to please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY3382M5117109
Stock: B2953 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,456 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1991 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 for your consideration. It is powered by a LT5 5.7L V8 that produces 385 horsepower. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission with an easy to use but firm clutch. Road & Track magazine tested the ZR1 when it initially was introduced and noted that this performance-focused ‘Vette could rocket from 0-60mph in a blisteringly quick 4.9 seconds. This example is finished in a Torch Red exterior over a red interior that is in great condition except for the seats which show some fading. To correct this the selling owner purchased high-quality seat covers to make the interior show well. Even though this is a performance model, there are still many convenience features such as air conditioning and it is a joy to drive with both power steering and power brakes. The selling owner installed a Pioneer radio head unit that has navigation and satellite radio capabilities. They also installed keyless entry, Loyd floormats, and slip over door sill covers. This Corvette ZR1 comes with both a painted and glass roof, both of which can be removed for an awesome open-top driving experience. The 4th generation of Corvette began production in 1984 with it continuing all of the way through 1996. Chevrolet did not introduce the ZR1 1990 but introduced the 6-speed manual in 1989 to the non-ZR1 Corvettes to replace the older 4-speed. The ZR1 was a revolutionary model that had such an exotic engine with its aluminum components that it had to be produced by Mercury Marine and be shipped to the Bowling Green Kentucky plant where the Corvette was produced. This is a truly magnificent vehicle with all of the power and handling you could ever dream of. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YZ23J8M5800247
Stock: B3205 R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,710 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
A2Z Autos - Indianapolis / Indiana
**NON SMOKER! WELL CARED FOR!** 2D Convertible 5.7L V8 Automatic.Red 1991 Chevrolet Corvette Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY3388M5104624
Stock: A2922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,583 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,912
Good Chevrolet - Renton / Washington
1991 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Clean CARFAX. * Clean Vehicle History *.1991 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 RWD 5.7L V8 WhiteAll vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All offers expire on close of business the day subject content is removed from website, and all financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. It is the customer's responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YZ23J8M5802015
Stock: 180815A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 38,491 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,990
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
INCREDIBLE CONDITION! 1991 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 6 Speed in absolutely amazing condition, ready for a new owner. This super low mileage Corvette is absolutely stunning inside and out. Finished in one of the rarest and best looking colors this one surely turns heads. Black leather shows minimal signs of wear. Ice cold A/C, smooth shifting 6 speed, this is the one you have been looking for! Sport seats and so much more. Nationwide shipping is available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY338XM5115513
Stock: 1A00
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,850 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$9,907
Beck Motor Company - Pierre / South Dakota
Call the sales department for the most current vehicle availability at 605-224-5912, Standard features include: Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Bucket Seats, Cassette Player, Leather Seats, Map Lights, Power Door Locks, Power Driver Seat, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tachometer, Tilt Wheel, Trip Odometer...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY3384M5117029
Stock: 20B248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 12,030 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995
Tapp Motor Sales - Owensboro / Kentucky
* 8 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $14,995 * * Luxurious Black leather interior in this 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Base * * 1990 ** Chevrolet * * Corvette * It has a 8 Cylinder engine. Rocking a dazzling black exterior and a black interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Don't wait until it is too late! Call today to schedule an appointment. Tapp motors has been in business for over 70 years and look forward to helping you. Contact Information: Tapp Motors, 4550 Highway 54 East, Owensboro, KY, 42303, Phone: 2709260235, E-mail: tommyjr@tappmotors.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1990 Chevrolet Corvette .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY3385L5108418
Stock: 108418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,904 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to present this 1992 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible for purchase. These cars implemented the rock solid 5.7 liter V8 fuel injected motor producing 245 HP backed up by an impressive 350 ft-lbs of torque. This torque monster also features front upper and lower A-arm suspension, rear independent suspension, and 4 wheel disc brakes to deliver power and handling one would expect from a true sports car. The Corvette was delivered to Cole Chevrolet-Cadillac in Bluefield WV. It is finished in Bright Red over a Red Leather interior with an Arctic White top. The car is beautiful in every aspect and remains in excellent condition. Options include Electronic air conditioning, Delco-Bose Music System, six-way power driver's seat. The Corvette also has cruise control. Tilt wheel, power windows, and power mirrors. The car comes with a laminated built sheet and window sticker, dealer brochures and books and documents from new. A well maintained C4 Corvette is quite possibly the most “bang for the buck” in the used sports car arena. For 1991 the C4 series got a facelift that gives the car a smoother, more rounded nose, plus front fender strakes and squared-off rear taillights were some of the highlights. Workmanship also improved as part of the C4 series evolution. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY33P7N5111833
Stock: B3238 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,535 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1992 Chevrolet Corvette for your consideration. It is powered by a 5.7L LT1 V8 motor which sends power to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission. While these ‘Vettes might not be the fastest vehicle on the road today, it is plenty enough power to get down the road quickly with a ferocious roar. The exterior of this 4th generation Corvette is finished in the beautiful color of Bright Aqua which is one of the more unique colors that could be optioned on the ‘Vette. Inside the vehicle is a very clean white leather interior that has all of the features that you would expect a car of this era to have. These include air conditioning, power steering, disc brakes, power windows, power seats, and power locks. A well maintained C4 Corvette is quite possibly the most bang for the buck in the used sports car arena. For the previous 1991 model year, the C4 series got a facelift that gives the car a smoother, more rounded nose, plus front fender strakes, and squared-off rear taillights were some of the highlights. Workmanship also improved as part of the C4 series evolution. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY23PXN5111576
Stock: B3215 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,002 miles
$25,997
Sapaugh GMC Chevrolet Buick - Herculaneum / Missouri
** We are 15 minutes south of St. Louis. Everyone leaves happy! Recent Arrival! BLACK 1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 RWD 6-Speed Manual 5.7L V8 Corvette ZR1, 6-Speed Manual. ** We are 15 minutes south of St. Louis. Everyone leaves happy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1990 Chevrolet Corvette .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YZ23J1L5800699
Stock: 2032513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 34,102 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to present this 1992 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible for purchase. These cars implemented the rock-solid 5.7 liter V8 fuel injected motor producing 245 HP backed up by an impressive 350 ft-lbs of torque. This torque monster also features front upper and lower A-arm suspension, rear independent suspension, and 4 wheel disc brakes to deliver power and handling one would expect from a true sports car. The Corvette is finished in Bright Red over a Red Leather interior with an Arctic White top. The car is beautiful in every aspect and remains in excellent condition. Options include Electronic air conditioning, Delco-Bose Music System, six-way power driver's seat. The Corvette also has cruise control. Tilt wheel, power windows, and power mirrors. The car comes with a laminated built sheet and window sticker, dealer brochures and books and documents from new. A well maintained C4 Corvette is quite possibly the most “bang for the buck” in the used sports car arena. For 1991 the C4 series got a facelift that gives the car a smoother, more rounded nose, plus front fender strakes and squared-off rear taillights were some of the highlights. Workmanship also improved as part of the C4 series evolution. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY33P6N5100192
Stock: B3246 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,159 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$19,990
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
1-OWNER IMMACULATE COLLECTORS DREAM!!! Classic and sporty, our 1992 Chevrolet Corvette finished in white over red interior will impress at every turn! Powered by a 5.7 Liter V8 that offers 300hp that keeps the thrill of the road in your hands. As you cruise through the city in our sleek Rear Wheel Drive Coupe, you will enjoy earning near 23mpg as you show off the alloy wheels. Inside this Corvette, you are treated to a wealth of equipment that you are sure to love. As you sit in your bolstered leather bucket seat as you enjoy the sun pouring with the convertible top down. This is NOT ONLY A COLLECTORS DREAM but any car enthusiasts that always wanted this generations Chevrolet Corvette!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY33P6N5113623
Stock: 113623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1992 Chevrolet Corvette for your consideration. This ‘Vette is powered by an LT1 350ci V8 motor which featured fuel injection and was rated at 300 horsepower. Power is routed to the rear wheels through a 4-speed automatic transmission. This 4th generation 1992 Corvette wears Black Rose Metallic paint which appeared on only 9.2% of all Corvettes produced in 1992. Inside the vehicle is a black leather interior that is in good condition and features airconditioning to keep the two occupants at comfortable temperatures on the hottest of days. The selling owner notes that the airconditioning system was recently converted to R134A along with a new heater core, and Borla exhaust is installed. If an open-top driving experience is preferred the roof panel can be removed. This Corvette comes with both a body-colored panel and a glass one. These Corvettes are some of the most fun one can have without completely breaking the bank. With a color like this, and the Borla exhaust you are sure to attract the attention of many. Please call or email today with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY23P2N5114228
Stock: B3188 R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,732 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$8,989
Haus Auto Group - Canfield / Ohio
All vehicles are Fully Serviced through our service department.1992 Chevrolet Corvette Base Maroon 5.7L V8 16V 4-Speed Automatic 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Heated door mirrors.Clean CARFAX.Why buy from Haus? How about 2 free oil changes and lifetime brake pads. Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has been through a 100 point inspection, fresh oil change, and much more. Our vehicles are also backed by a 30 day 1000 mile warranty. (Model year 2000 to present) Excellent Service For Excellent Customers At Haus Auto Group, we are proud to offer award-winning service to Canfield customers. As members of the Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association and the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, we are one of only five used car dealers in Ohio to be designated as a Certified Master Dealer. In addition, we were awarded the prestigious 2018 Ohio Quality Dealer Of The Year award out of over 5,300 licensed dealers in recognition of our supreme customer service, community support, and utmost professionalism. Stop in today for award-winning customer service and an enjoyable car buying experience.Recent Arrival!Odometer is 2273 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY33P5N5108123
Stock: 6261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 58,789 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900
Shottenkirk Chevrolet - Quincy / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. NEW PRICE!!!!, Local Trade In, LOW MILES, Like New Inside and Out, NEW TIRES, LEATHER SEATS, 172 Point Inspection Completed, POWER SEAT, MUST SEE!!!, HARD TO FIND!!!, WOW!! WOW!! WOW!!. Odometer is 12280 miles below market average! All of our Vehicles come with added value, our exclusive Shottenkirk Customer Care. This includes Wheel Repair, Dent and Ding Repair, and Front Windshield Repair! Optional: exclusive of published sales price, all vehicles are equipped with the NitroFill product, $190.00, a nitrogen based gas in the tires for extended tire life and enhanced fuel economy. Beautiful Quincy, IL is located on the Mississippi River on the Illinois & Missouri border. If you are coming to Quincy from more than 100 miles to pick up your vehicle we will pay for 1 overnight hotel stay in Quincy. Our mission at Shottenkirk Automotive is to make sure you are 100% completely satisfied with your ownership experience. We want you to be completely satisfied; not only with the vehicle you buy, but also the way you buy your vehicle. Our professional sales & management staff will work hard to make your visit to Shottenkirk Automotive a great car buying experience. Such a great experience that you will have the confidence to buy from us again, and also tell your friends & family to do the same.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY23P2N5116030
Stock: K7929B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Corvette
- 5(88%)
- 4(13%)
