Used 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible Consumer Reviews

This is my third Corvette after 2 C6s and of course anyone who has seen the car knows that it's a huge esthetic upgrade over the previous model. It isn't until you drive one and live with it however that you can begin to appreciate how much better the car is inn every way. It's much more refined, quieter, faster, better handling, better riding, comfortable and well thought through than than the previous Vette's I've owned which were like beautiful smiles missing a few teeth. This car is the real deal and it's an absolute joy in every way. I look forward to every drive in it and it makes me feel like an super hero when I drive it. Strongly recommend the mag ride, Z51 and NPP exhaust.

Chuck W , 02/21/2017 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have always loved Corvettes since I was a child. I still remember my father redoing my mom's 1964 Stingray Coupeville which was in 85 and we still own it woth only 82,000 original miles. So I always loved them I have owned probably 10 in my lifetime my newest prior tp my 2014 was a 1996 and I was having hard time to love them that is the newer models. I felt like I was getting cheated with what I paid in my opinion poor quality interior. It's hard to believe they made Cadillac which had nice interior yet Many Vettes had alot of plastic which had many cracked dash from the sun ripped seats from poor quality seats. In 2014 when I realized they were bringing back the Stingray I figured I would at least go check it out it was my favorite body style especially 63-67 and it would be 50 years older than my mom's who had passed away. As soon as I saw the Torch Red wit top down and I thought nice. Now let's see the interior. Boy was I blown away. They finally took the time to make it look like a nice sports car should look like. I purchased it with 6 miles on it and I have nothing but great things to say about it. The ride also has been made so much smoother. Alot of Vettes ride like log wagons and they even give yiu the chance to drive it in 6 different modes which is smooth and safe and if you fill like driving like you stole it you can do that easily. You just put it ittn track mode I'd you really want all she has turn the traction control off ittn track mode. If taking ittnnt to track I would practice take off because I didn't think with big 20 inch rims and tires just turning off track mode would make that big difference man was I wrong Ilit just lites them up and just hang on for the ride. Even with Traction control on yiu stomp gas it will spin a little. I was definitely fooled I had a 2010 2 SS Camaro and it wouldn't even chirp the tires. Maybe I got a lemon. I sold it quickly. It had so much tech that when you stomped the gas it would take half second delay before taking off. The Vette doesn't. Even in economy mode if you stomp gas it will give you power then it doesn't hesitate. Again I am so glad the team at Chevy Corvette finally made a top notch Sports car. I hope other Corvette owners are as happy with theirs as I am mine. Also I'm not trying to bash those other Vettes I just thought Chevy Dropped the ball in certain areas.