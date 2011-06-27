Used 1995 Chevrolet Corsica Sedan Consumer Reviews

Frozen Doors KC , 06/09/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Old Corsica is getting worn out and needs replacing. Will miss the great heater/AC & good ride (although road noise was bothersome) plus the cheap upkeep. The third alternator has lasted 9 years. Had to replace rear struts & lower manifold, no other big problems other than the doors freeze up in freezing rain/sleet (design issue). Worried that I won't be able to find another car this reliable. Doubt I can find another one in better condition with low mileage but plan to try. Report Abuse

Still the one RickyDee , 10/24/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful You can count on this car. The 3.1 V 6 is very fast. Chevy put the push rod motor in many cars for a long time. Transmission never a problem. Inside is good up front but awful in the back seat Tires last a long time for me Funny control location for power windows Report Abuse

Murray mustang14gt , 07/04/2013 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Love this car! my family got him a year ago and was passed on to me for a graduation present. never left us stranded. I have owned him two weeks, and in the first week alone i put 1,000 miles on him. biggest repair so far was a lower control arm ($220). he needs some work, tires catalyt converter(he is very loud). beware!! if the brights are on and the switch snaps the brights wont turn off. power lock and horn just went out.(fuse?) and the ABS in one wheel doesn't work right all the time, but when it does work the brakes are fantastic. he is white,with red interior and has around 86,666 miles, he also has the 4cly which with 120bhp and 130pft find it adequate. the acceleration is spirited. Report Abuse

my poor poor cor...sica bugout , 04/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought as program car in 1996, never had problems until last winter. I let the catalyt convertor go bad-in turn causing major engine failure. Wish I would have taking better care of my poor,poor, cor...sica. Report Abuse