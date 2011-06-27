  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corsica
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet Corsica
  5. Used 1995 Chevrolet Corsica Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Chevrolet Corsica Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Corsica
5(29%)4(48%)3(15%)2(3%)1(5%)
4.0
27 reviews
Write a review
See all Corsicas for sale
List Price Estimate
$731 - $1,881
Used Corsica for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Frozen Doors

KC, 06/09/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Old Corsica is getting worn out and needs replacing. Will miss the great heater/AC & good ride (although road noise was bothersome) plus the cheap upkeep. The third alternator has lasted 9 years. Had to replace rear struts & lower manifold, no other big problems other than the doors freeze up in freezing rain/sleet (design issue). Worried that I won't be able to find another car this reliable. Doubt I can find another one in better condition with low mileage but plan to try.

Report Abuse

Still the one

RickyDee, 10/24/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

You can count on this car. The 3.1 V 6 is very fast. Chevy put the push rod motor in many cars for a long time. Transmission never a problem. Inside is good up front but awful in the back seat Tires last a long time for me Funny control location for power windows

Report Abuse

Murray

mustang14gt, 07/04/2013
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Love this car! my family got him a year ago and was passed on to me for a graduation present. never left us stranded. I have owned him two weeks, and in the first week alone i put 1,000 miles on him. biggest repair so far was a lower control arm ($220). he needs some work, tires catalyt converter(he is very loud). beware!! if the brights are on and the switch snaps the brights wont turn off. power lock and horn just went out.(fuse?) and the ABS in one wheel doesn't work right all the time, but when it does work the brakes are fantastic. he is white,with red interior and has around 86,666 miles, he also has the 4cly which with 120bhp and 130pft find it adequate. the acceleration is spirited.

Report Abuse

my poor poor cor...sica

bugout, 04/04/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought as program car in 1996, never had problems until last winter. I let the catalyt convertor go bad-in turn causing major engine failure. Wish I would have taking better care of my poor,poor, cor...sica.

Report Abuse

Takes a beating but still keeps kicking

Brian Leyk, 12/15/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This was my second vehicle. I got it used, only took it in for routine oil changes and otherwise repairs that were absolutely necessary. I drove it hard and fast, but still got good gas mileage. The thing's still kickin today! Very loud engine, and not very powerful (difficult to pass vehicles), but I could weave through traffic like a pro (without cutting people off)! Exterior wore a lot, interior was simple and wore a lot, and I had quite a bit of trouble with altnernator belts. I miss this car! I still get to see it when I visit my friend. I hope they let me drive it again.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Corsicas for sale

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet Corsica Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles