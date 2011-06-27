Used 1993 Chevrolet Corsica Consumer Reviews
1993 CHEVY CORSICA
I learned that it was designed to be impervious to rental car customers and fleet business drivers, and to not have any repairs required for the first 60,000 miles. Some have lasted 185,000 and Ive seen them in salvage yards. All had the stainless steel exhaust system and they all sit there as OEM in the salvage yards with the usual 135,000 life span of the 2.2 and 3.1 liter engines. The best year of the 10 year, same body type production Corsica, is the 1993, available via special order only, luxury business version with the 2.2 liter. With the proper tires and suspension system, it rides like a dream and handles great, taking on sharp curves in the high Sierras with ease.
College Car still pump'in
Got this car in college and now, ten years later it's still going strong. I am rough on cars; I drive too fast and over objects all the time - this car can take it. It's a tank. And drives like a good tank - the V6 is very swift when you need it. Of course, some things happened. The hood latch broke and it needs new oil every 3000 miles. I went through a lot of tires (my fault) one alternator and some cooling problems but for the money (under ten grand) this car was beautiful. I hate to sell mine, but at 206,000 without major repair, it's days must be numbered - or maybe not.
"BEST OF THE BEST"
I have had my Corsy for 16 years and I have had no Major issues with it. @ 185K miles its still running great! Only normal wear n tear items, I also have the water leak at the windshield thing therefore the 9 for build, The paint issue with the Chevy bright white hit mine also where the paint starting with the Roof peeled off so a 9 for exterior design, I know they had a law suit for the paint but I missed that recall notice by one year when it started...but I adore the body style and the interior room. I will drive it until I cant drive it any longer- I wish there was a comparable vehicle in this day and age- If I could buy another NEW one I would!
Not too proud
Bought this car as a "program" back in 93. Had many problems with it. Water leak in front dash area. Paint peeled, door locks would freeze in winter, transmission was going when traded for Ford in 05. I guess it wasn't the worst car we ever had, that would have gone to 86 Subaru wagon. But it was far from the best. Only kept so long due to finances, or lack thereof. Glad we got rid of it when we did. Only had about 75K on it, and it was about done. Probably never purchase GM product again. Every one (EVERYONE) has had water leak problems.
Basic transport, not bad for the $$$.
If you need a car to get you from point A to point B, this is the car. The handling is acceptible around town, just don't push it. the 3.1L V6 was the best, and only "good" part of the car. Plenty of power for a lil' joint like this. the 2.2L 4 is weak. Just watch out for bad altinators, and Brake pads wear out fast..
Sponsored cars related to the Corsica
Related Used 1993 Chevrolet Corsica info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD