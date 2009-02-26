Used 1993 Chevrolet Corsica for Sale Near Me

1993 CHEVY CORSICA
IAMGUMBY,02/26/2009
I learned that it was designed to be impervious to rental car customers and fleet business drivers, and to not have any repairs required for the first 60,000 miles. Some have lasted 185,000 and Ive seen them in salvage yards. All had the stainless steel exhaust system and they all sit there as OEM in the salvage yards with the usual 135,000 life span of the 2.2 and 3.1 liter engines. The best year of the 10 year, same body type production Corsica, is the 1993, available via special order only, luxury business version with the 2.2 liter. With the proper tires and suspension system, it rides like a dream and handles great, taking on sharp curves in the high Sierras with ease.
