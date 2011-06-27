Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Suggestions Irv , 09/23/2009 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Just picked up vehicle today---to early to rate anything. There are 3 things I would suggest be changed. The rubber floor mats are worthless, to slick and you can't really even use them, the steering wheel needs to be covered, also to slick, the CD drawer needs complete revision. You almost need to stop the vehicle to return one to the holder. Not well designed.Irv Report Abuse

A Long Overdue Change FLYONS , 08/20/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I just purchased the Colorado a few weeks ago after driving a 1995 Nissan XE pickup for 14 years. I was reluctant to give up the Nissan because it had been a very reliable and solid vehicle but I was able to give it a good home with a family member. I am enjoying the ride, styling, comfort of my new Colorado. I like the fact that it appears to be a scaled down version of the Silverado. I have the 4 cylinder engine with the automatic transmission and it has good power and adequate acceleration. The gas mileage is pretty much what I obtained with the Nissan about 22 mpg. Overall I like the vehicle and have received numerous compliments about it. Report Abuse