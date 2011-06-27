  1. Home
Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Irv, 09/23/2009
Just picked up vehicle today---to early to rate anything. There are 3 things I would suggest be changed. The rubber floor mats are worthless, to slick and you can't really even use them, the steering wheel needs to be covered, also to slick, the CD drawer needs complete revision. You almost need to stop the vehicle to return one to the holder. Not well designed.Irv

A Long Overdue Change

FLYONS, 08/20/2009
I just purchased the Colorado a few weeks ago after driving a 1995 Nissan XE pickup for 14 years. I was reluctant to give up the Nissan because it had been a very reliable and solid vehicle but I was able to give it a good home with a family member. I am enjoying the ride, styling, comfort of my new Colorado. I like the fact that it appears to be a scaled down version of the Silverado. I have the 4 cylinder engine with the automatic transmission and it has good power and adequate acceleration. The gas mileage is pretty much what I obtained with the Nissan about 22 mpg. Overall I like the vehicle and have received numerous compliments about it.

Chevy Colorado SS (V8, 5.3L)

James C., 12/13/2016
LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M)
Okay so it shows 4cyl but I have a 2009 chevy colorado ss (8cyl, 5.3) which is very rare! It's been a blast driving it, leather power seats and an awesome bass. It drives okay, probably better if newer, the worst thing about the truck is its very low to the ground and it's sucks on gas.

