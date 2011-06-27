Used 2008 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
loving it!!
Bought my 2008 colorado used , have not looked back, the 4 cylinder has enough power to pull a 14ft boat or load of wood in the back well.(I don't haul large loads/thats why I bought the 4 popper) the extended cab has enough room for me and my two children in the back 6 and 4. only complain I have is GET a spray in bedliner along the bottom of the panels, for some reason the tires stick out just enough to kick stones at the truck. So outside that con, if you want 4x4 light towing payload/fun to drive/and not bad gas mielage(20 city 25-26 highway)this is hands down a good buy.
Very pleased
Have had truck for 4 months. I love the thing. All reviews by "experts" are poor, but owner reviews tend to be very positive. I am glad I got it. Left over 08 listed for $28,600, I paid $21,000 with all discounts. On-Star is kind of cool. I just use the cell phone part which works very well ($.15 per minute is very high).Truck is great in snow with good ground clearance. 5 yr 100,000 mile drive train warranty is great. GM quality has come a long way. I hope they can stay in business.
love my truck
I'm usually a fullsize truck guy. I recently bought my little colorado and I love it. I couldn't believe how nice a little truck like this could be to drive on long trips and around town. I'm definitely happy with the fuel mileage and the performance. I recently took a road trip through the mountains and I was truly amazed with the power and torque the inline 5 has. The interior has so much room for a truck this size and very fun to drive.I'd would definitely buy it again.
Awesome truck!
There is nothing not to love about this truck!I have the 5 cylinder3.7 litre engine (242 horsepower) It has plenty of power, awesome gas mileage for a truck. I'm averaging around 20 - 21 combined,which is pretty much the same mileage I got with my 2006 Honda CR-V! Don't get me wrong the CR-V was a great car also, (I traded it in with 54,000 completely trouble free miles on it) But I am in construction and I really just needed a truck. So far, the Colorado fills my needs perfectly. Don't listen to expert reviews, read the consumer reviews, and don't listen to people complaining about it not having a V8! I had a 2003 Dodge Ram1500 with a V8, and that had less horsepower than my 5 cylinder Colorado!
Above average; Below expensive
I enjoy driving the vehicle notwithdstanding the lack of features, cheap emergency brake release (which comes off), the fact that none of the seats adjust, or that my starter is already experiencing turn over problems. I had to take it in to have the squirrel cage on the a/c replaced, (original one squealed when on), but the fuel economy is good for a truck, and it is very fun to drive; Sporty in one word. Definetly for a younger driver looking to save on insurance and gas, but doesn't mind working out the bugs with the dealership. OnStar is great as well. An all around good buy. Delivers power when demanded. I would have enjoyed a more rugged interior and at least an adjustable driver seat.
