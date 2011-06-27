Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

My Colorado mongo , 10/30/2006 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I am experienced with the S-10 and this model is better than the older model. The frame is stronger, the handling, braking, and steering are better, and since buying it in Sep '06 I've had no problems. I will admit that the interior plastic could be firmer but I am sure the factory has reasons for the flexible plastic now used. Report Abuse

Alaska test Ron Dill , 11/23/2006 32 of 34 people found this review helpful It has snowed every day since we bought our truck. So far no problems to report with preformance. It starts easy, runs smooth, and the 4WD has performed as it should. With gas still near $3.50 per gallon the 4 cylinder mileage is welcomed. Nothing fancy, just a good solid truck for under $20 grand. Report Abuse

Good Truck Rohn , 07/06/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have enjoyed this regular cab truck. after reading the edmunds review my resonse is this is a truck not a muscle or luxury car. I average 21 - 23 city. 25 - 27 highway with the I4. it has plenty of power. I had the bed fully loaded taking my son's stuff to Iowa from Michigan. I got 24 on the way there and 27 on the way back (empty). I have had no major issues with the truck. It is comfortable to drive and I am a big person. Plenty of leg room. Report Abuse

great truck rjd , 01/19/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'm a volunteer firefighter in the northeast so I have stretched this truck to it's limits. Special ordered Goodyear Wrangler Silent Armor tires and got nearly 70K without the need of an alignment. Good gas mileage on the highway and the four wheel drive is a necessity during the winter. I've had big truck owners get in and be surprised at the room and the ride. My truck is the base model with vinyl flooring, easy to wash out with a hose. I'll get another one for sure. My girlfriend got a 2006,LT full cab with the five cylinder and has had lots of front end issues. (Extra weight of the cab, engine and trim must effect the suspension) Report Abuse