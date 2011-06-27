Used 2006 Chevrolet Colorado Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Reliable
I have owned my truck since new and have put over 100K miles on her, now and have never experienced a single issue. I do regular maintenance and she is the most dependable vehicle I've ever owned.
satisfied but could be improved
I have the 4wd work truck and bought it new and have not had any mechanical problems except that sometimes it wont start on first turn off the key and the check engine light comes on periodically though the gas mileage is slightly less than advertised and it is hard to park in a tight space due to it having a 40 foot turning radius
Good Little Truck
I have had the truck a couple of weeks. I had to take into the shop after having it for 1 week. It ended up need a new head cylinder that Chevy paid for. Other than that the truck is great. It does everything that you need to do for around a house. If you want something that will towing a lot then get a full size. If you are not going to tow get this truck!
Awesome truck
I've taken many road trips in my truck. It is a 5 speed manual and has gotten up to 31.25 miles per gallon on the highway. I get 21 miles per gallon in town. The power isn't too bad with the manual transmission either. All in all, I would say it's a pretty sweet truck.
Quality Truck
Owned for a year. Previous owner took care of the truck and kept it clean and serviced. I am doing the same. It runs well and am impressed by the quality of engineering. The ride is excellent, especially for a truck. As long as I keep it serviced on time I have seen no indication of any service issues either in person or in the internet.
Sponsored cars related to the Colorado
Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Colorado Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner