Used 2006 Chevrolet Colorado Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Reliable watchman3 , 11/09/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I have owned my truck since new and have put over 100K miles on her, now and have never experienced a single issue. I do regular maintenance and she is the most dependable vehicle I've ever owned. Report Abuse

satisfied but could be improved dgclrk , 06/14/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have the 4wd work truck and bought it new and have not had any mechanical problems except that sometimes it wont start on first turn off the key and the check engine light comes on periodically though the gas mileage is slightly less than advertised and it is hard to park in a tight space due to it having a 40 foot turning radius Report Abuse

Good Little Truck Zach , 02/12/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have had the truck a couple of weeks. I had to take into the shop after having it for 1 week. It ended up need a new head cylinder that Chevy paid for. Other than that the truck is great. It does everything that you need to do for around a house. If you want something that will towing a lot then get a full size. If you are not going to tow get this truck! Report Abuse

Awesome truck mattkoerner , 07/25/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I've taken many road trips in my truck. It is a 5 speed manual and has gotten up to 31.25 miles per gallon on the highway. I get 21 miles per gallon in town. The power isn't too bad with the manual transmission either. All in all, I would say it's a pretty sweet truck. Report Abuse