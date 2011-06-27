Used 2005 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
I love it

Ken, 12/26/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this Colorado used 2 years ago. Other than normal servicing, all I have replaced is the battery at 5 years. I drove it home (550 miles) in a snow storm and got 24.0 on the first tank and 24.4 mpg on the second. In town I get between 20 and 21. The work truck the seats are non-reclining and terrible. I replaced them with a used set of very comfortable LT seats. Traction on the OEM General Ameritracs is terrible. I now have 74,000 miles and can not wear them out. I bought two General AT22 for this winter and the traction is unbelievable. I'll buy two more as soon as I wear out the original Ameritracs. I'm looking at a 2006 for my daughter this week. Great truck!!!

Good Solid Truck

Russ B., 05/18/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Truck has performed very well, has a good solid engine, and idles very smoothly. Only issue is whistling noise from AC when fan is on low speed. Dealer indicates that it is typical of this truck since less sound insulation is used for this make/model. Small rattles from extra cab space typical of these stlye of trucks. Otherwise, lots of room, nice styling, well planned display and controls. Engine responds well and ride is smooth for 4WD.

cheap interior

norman 189, 08/29/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great performing and great looking truck from the exterior. Cheap looking from the inside. Boring interior, stiff seats, no style what so ever. cheap console between seats. Cheap thin looking plastic door panels. Rides nice. Handles excellent with good braking. If only they(GM) would of spent more than 5 minutes and $5.00 on the interior this would be one great truck.

A Total Lemon

Matt, 05/01/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought my Colorado brand new, and have had nothing but trouble with it. It's died on me twice, I continue to have problems with the cd player. The AC squeals like a stuck pig, plastic molding had warped, carpeting comes up in chunks of fuzz. I've had problems with the ignition switch, airbag sensor, cruise control light, and interior paneling. The interior is of very cheap material and reeks of poor design. It's a sharp looking truck, and when it's not in the shop it drives and handles ok. Unless you're a die hard Chevy fan, I'd advise you to look elsewhere for a truck. Based on my experience with this, I'll never buy another Chevy truck.

2005 Red Chevy Colorado Z-71

redchevycolorado, 06/24/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

It's a great truck if you want to have decent fuel mileage, but still have the ability to tow or haul. I regularly tow a 200 pound trailer with an 1100 pound generator on it, and I can't tell it's behind me (max tow weight is 4000 pounds). When hauling bags of sand or concrete blocks, the stock suspension does exceptionally well, with only a 3 - 3.5 inch drop. (An upgrade to load adjusting shocks though keeps this around 1 - 1.5 inches).

