Used 2005 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Bestest vehicle I ever owned
OK. I owned a 1987 VW Golf in the 90s. 1995 BMW 325is in late 90s. Ford sport trac 2001. Toyota Tercel 1993. Toyota Corolla 2005. Any finally my beloved 2005 4 door colorado 2-wheel drive. This is a perfect vehicle. Not too small, not too big. Looks good and aggressive. Engine sounds good, sporty, reliable. 5 cylinder engine sounds weird but it works great. Compared to my friends who have 6 or 8 cylinder trucks this truck is very easy on gasoline. I get 27 miles/gallon on freeway, and 22 on streets. Don't forget this is a truck, and you can do all things a truck can do with this awsome truck. I bouight the truck in 2007. It had 50,000 milies on it. Now it has 99,500.
Good truck
I own a 2005 Colorado Z71 LS Crew. She looks great and handles amazing. Can't say too much about the interior (very bland, but does the job). I've owned her for about a year now and I've only had to replace the brakes. For buying the thing with 100k miles and putting 19k on in 11 months it's very surprising. She handles great on and off road. Plenty of power in the I5. I wouldn't pass the 2005 model year up for any reason. Looks better than the 2012 IMO. I drove a Dodge for 10 years and a 1999 F150 for 6 years. I've been a loyal ford guy my whole life, this truck changed me to a chevy guy. Good truck, cheap to fix, easy to maintain.
Love my Black Xtreme
Bought it new in 2006. Had an issue with hvac fan motor resistor and connector other than that truck has been very reliable and a pleasure to drive.
my cool colorado
I bought my colorado with 43K miles from an auction. I really like it allot. I have a lower than usual RWD pick-up truck with a stock sport suspension and stock 17's so the ride is pretty.....well....sporty! I can say one thing, when this car is on the freeway going about 65 mph. you can't even feel it. It's very smooth, even though the acceleration is pretty darn right lazy for a 5 cyl. engine. Engine and transmission is a charm, good job GM (general motors). I love this truck, looks good and does the job. I can even use it as a family car since I have the crew cab. 5 adults can ride comfortably, and there is no problem putting a baby chair in the back.
Nice looking but too many problems
Got this truck and it was great. The promise of an inline 5 engine to save gas seemed promising but it burns gas hard. The first thing to go bad was the air conditioning, it would just stop and only the highest speed (4) would work and the others would start when they want to. Then there was a problem where the brake lights would stop working, had to take it in to the dealer to fix these problems a lot and just the brake switch is OK now after we found there was a recall on the brake switch. The engine has this problem now that the dealer claims to have fixed twice where the RPM drops low/stalls and causes overheating cause engine fan spins too slow and the lights get dim.
