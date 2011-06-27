Used 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt Consumer Reviews
Good Cars With a Few Issues
Overall, I think Chevy Cobalts are good cars. The issues they have are similar to ones the Cavalier had, which are a cheap front suspension which will most likely require a few repairs, and a few safety issues, namely side crash test scores (poor without side curtain airbags). I would recommend getting a 2008-2010 Cobalt if you are concerned about the side crash test scores because they automatically came with side curtain airbags as a standard feature. It's possible that an 05-07 could have gotten them as an option, but most likely not. The Cobalt is a solid, attractive car that gets good gas mileage. Reliability is pretty good. If you do buy any year Chevy Cobalt, make sure you check that it has had the recalls taken care of, as all Cobalts were subject to a few recalls pertaining to the ignition/steering column. These cars have a smooth enjoyable ride but if you go over a raised bump you will definitely feel it, and do your best to avoid bumps as the front suspension is somewhat fragile in my opinion. I have noticed that the Cobalts have really good body integrity--usually even the 10 year old Cobalts still look good with no rust or bumpers falling off, etc. UNLIKE the Cavalier, which tend to fall apart piece by piece unless they are babied. A few random cons for the Cobalt are: Trunk is hard to open, and lid is heavy; mouth of trunk is too small to take in larger items that might otherwise fit; backseat is very cramped with little legroom so plan on anyone other than a child or dwarf hating it. All in all, I might consider buying another of these cars if it had the features and appearance I wanted on one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Chevy Cobalt Lil Red
We purchased this vehicle after having driven a rental vehicle of the same type for a month.We were pleased with the way the rental drove, and have been equally pleased with the purchased vehicle. We havc a five on the floor tranny and it is a great deal of fun to drive. The gas mileage has been much better than we expected, running over 30 MPG for most of our driving which includes city, highway and rural driving.
Cobalt
Roomy and comfortable car with a large trunk. Low exterior noise. Window handle and seat belt keeper need to be of better quality.
Chevy Cobalt, a true value
For the money, the power, build, and fuel economy it is just as good if not better than any import. Kudos to GM for this vehicle. And as a former Honda, BMW, Mercedes owner I'm not just saying that. GM is again an entry level leader.
The best car I have owned in a long time
This car is a whole lot of fun all around. I think it is best on roads that have a lot of curves. The ride is a lot better then I expected.
Sponsored cars related to the Cobalt
Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD