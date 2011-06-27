Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Exactly what I was looking for! Rod , 07/23/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I found it this spring in a used private deal and consider myself lucky. It is now about 11 years old with 200,000 km on odometer, with perfect body shape, and pretty good interior. I do not need a 4x4 diesel HD 3/4T (far too expensive to purchase, too large, too tall, higher operating and maintenance costs, etc.), but I do need to be able to pull my 7900# (gross) travel trailer and family safely on the highway. This has a 350 (5.7L) engine, rated to pull a 8000# hitch travel trailer, and has a payload capacity about 2200#, which suits my needs perfect. Too many people overload their 1/2 tons pulling a trailer or buy something far more than they need. Report Abuse

Quality Built Steve , 01/09/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased my PU new and have had few problems. I have had to replace the intake manifold gasket and that is about all. As with any vehicle, owners must pop the hood once in awhile and inspect. I replace the serpentine belt every 20000 and inspect all pulleys. I have alway used synthetic oil in the engine, transmission and rear end. I grease all zerks every 5000 miles. After vehicle was purchase I installed a complete 5000 lb air lift system on it. This is a must if you are going to be hauling or towing large loads. Bottom line is perform routine preventive maintenance unless you enjoy being stranded along the highway. Report Abuse