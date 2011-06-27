  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 C/K 2500 Series
5(0%)4(67%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.7
3 reviews
Pros
Cons

Exactly what I was looking for!

Rod, 07/23/2008
I found it this spring in a used private deal and consider myself lucky. It is now about 11 years old with 200,000 km on odometer, with perfect body shape, and pretty good interior. I do not need a 4x4 diesel HD 3/4T (far too expensive to purchase, too large, too tall, higher operating and maintenance costs, etc.), but I do need to be able to pull my 7900# (gross) travel trailer and family safely on the highway. This has a 350 (5.7L) engine, rated to pull a 8000# hitch travel trailer, and has a payload capacity about 2200#, which suits my needs perfect. Too many people overload their 1/2 tons pulling a trailer or buy something far more than they need.

Quality Built

Steve, 01/09/2008
I purchased my PU new and have had few problems. I have had to replace the intake manifold gasket and that is about all. As with any vehicle, owners must pop the hood once in awhile and inspect. I replace the serpentine belt every 20000 and inspect all pulleys. I have alway used synthetic oil in the engine, transmission and rear end. I grease all zerks every 5000 miles. After vehicle was purchase I installed a complete 5000 lb air lift system on it. This is a must if you are going to be hauling or towing large loads. Bottom line is perform routine preventive maintenance unless you enjoy being stranded along the highway.

Disappointed

Jeffrey S., 08/07/2002
I have always been a "Chevy Man", now I am not so sure. This truck is supposed to be a HEAVY DUTY TRUCK. Transmission blew up at 75,000 mi, passenger seat broke 4 times, windshield wipers broke once, and leather seats ripped. The radio lights don't work anymore, and GM has to send out the radio to AC Delco for repair, about 2 - 3 weeks. This truck does not have a third door and desperatley needs one. Interior design sucks, no room for passengers in back. Terrible to get in and out of. Also has interior rattles/noises. Not too much room for storage!!! I can go on and on!

