Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Exactly what I was looking for!
I found it this spring in a used private deal and consider myself lucky. It is now about 11 years old with 200,000 km on odometer, with perfect body shape, and pretty good interior. I do not need a 4x4 diesel HD 3/4T (far too expensive to purchase, too large, too tall, higher operating and maintenance costs, etc.), but I do need to be able to pull my 7900# (gross) travel trailer and family safely on the highway. This has a 350 (5.7L) engine, rated to pull a 8000# hitch travel trailer, and has a payload capacity about 2200#, which suits my needs perfect. Too many people overload their 1/2 tons pulling a trailer or buy something far more than they need.
Quality Built
I purchased my PU new and have had few problems. I have had to replace the intake manifold gasket and that is about all. As with any vehicle, owners must pop the hood once in awhile and inspect. I replace the serpentine belt every 20000 and inspect all pulleys. I have alway used synthetic oil in the engine, transmission and rear end. I grease all zerks every 5000 miles. After vehicle was purchase I installed a complete 5000 lb air lift system on it. This is a must if you are going to be hauling or towing large loads. Bottom line is perform routine preventive maintenance unless you enjoy being stranded along the highway.
Disappointed
I have always been a "Chevy Man", now I am not so sure. This truck is supposed to be a HEAVY DUTY TRUCK. Transmission blew up at 75,000 mi, passenger seat broke 4 times, windshield wipers broke once, and leather seats ripped. The radio lights don't work anymore, and GM has to send out the radio to AC Delco for repair, about 2 - 3 weeks. This truck does not have a third door and desperatley needs one. Interior design sucks, no room for passengers in back. Terrible to get in and out of. Also has interior rattles/noises. Not too much room for storage!!! I can go on and on!
