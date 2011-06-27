Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

sstevek , 04/15/2013 C1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab SB

Now that there's room in the driveway I wanted a pickup truck. Mine is actually a '99, but looks like '98 with an engine of that year, a 5.0 V8 with an automatic transmission. Wanted a manual, but they're almost impossible to find with 4WD. I bought it in April 2013 with 156K on it. It runs great - the 5.0 V8 is fine for me. It will mostly be used for dump runs and hauling firewood. I'm used to driving a Subaru so gas consumption seems excessive - not a big deal though. I think the '94(?) to '98 design is one of the best. The truck is a pleasure to drive - there's some kind of charm and appeal to it. I'm surprised how well it handles - it doesn't feel ponderous. Visibility is excellent. _____________________________________________________________________________________ I got an email asking to update the review. I no longer own this truck - traded it in for a 2WD Dodge Dakota due to the Silverado intermittently getting stuck in 4WD. The Dodge was OK, but due to circumstances I thought it was necessary to have 4WD again, and I was having a hard time getting comfortable in the much smaller cab of the Dodge. A family member potentially would need to borrow a vehicle. Because of where he lived at the time, I wanted him to have 4WD. So I bought and still have - a 2001 Silverado. This one is a keeper. Financially it certainly would have been better (and likely worth it) to put money into the '99. I still see many on the road and I'd still recommend one.