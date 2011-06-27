Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Nothing more reliable
I find it amusing when I look at some auto ads, where the seller states "lots of new parts". My ad would state "no new parts...never needs any". It's so reliable, that I never do anything to it. I put on over 30K miles a year, and it has over 170K on it now. The only bad thing about this truck is that mine has a bench seat, which of course doesn't recline. If you want a truck for work or play, that runs in hot or cold, and is as reliable as the day is long, get this truck.
Keeps on Running
My Uncle purchased this truck new in 1994. When he passed in 2002, I inherited the truck. With 152,000 miles there have been no major repairs or cost of ownership. Like all trucks from this year, the windshield wiper motor had to be replaced. Engine and transmission are running strong. The paint still looks great, unlike other years for Chevy trucks, when the paint fades and peels over time.
Going Strong After 290,000 miles
I can't believe that after driving it almost 300,000 I can still go 2,000 miles without having to add oil. Bought car at dealer with 20,000 miles and have had no major repairs. Only problems now are Auto Transmission shifts rough when cold but otherwise still ok. A/C is out with a leak. Otherwise, original fuel pump, alternator, differential, engine, etc... going strong. Bob Seeger was right... Like a Rock.
It IS Like a Rock
Bought this truck over ten years ago with 80000+ miles on it. Has never let me down. The fuel pump tried once, but I was able to jump start it by banging the tank with my fist. Truck design is simple, it was not over engineered. Very easy to work on for what few repairs have been needed over ten years. (All trucks need maintenance and repairs no matter what brand, foreign or domestic). I look forward to another ten years behind the wheel.
Great since new
My baby.Bought my '94 W/T brand new in July of '94.I have a company supplied truck for work since '98, so this one gets used for everything but that.4.3L V6,4 speed auto trans(weird that auto trans wasn't on Edmunds list selection),no a/c(who needs it?).Except for auto trans ,bare bones truck.A little over 100,000 miles.Silver,looks like new.Always dependable.Use it for work sometimes when the Ford diesel is broke down.Love this truck,hope to have it another 20 yrs.Never had any major repairs.Even with it sitting in unheated garage sometimes for extended periods,it always gets up and goes.Interior is very comfortable also ,which is good on longer trips.
Sponsored cars related to the C/K 1500 Series
Related Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner