Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Nothing more reliable Gilbo , 12/31/2002 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I find it amusing when I look at some auto ads, where the seller states "lots of new parts". My ad would state "no new parts...never needs any". It's so reliable, that I never do anything to it. I put on over 30K miles a year, and it has over 170K on it now. The only bad thing about this truck is that mine has a bench seat, which of course doesn't recline. If you want a truck for work or play, that runs in hot or cold, and is as reliable as the day is long, get this truck. Report Abuse

Keeps on Running TXMAN , 07/25/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful My Uncle purchased this truck new in 1994. When he passed in 2002, I inherited the truck. With 152,000 miles there have been no major repairs or cost of ownership. Like all trucks from this year, the windshield wiper motor had to be replaced. Engine and transmission are running strong. The paint still looks great, unlike other years for Chevy trucks, when the paint fades and peels over time. Report Abuse

Going Strong After 290,000 miles nashvillekat1 , 06/12/2011 14 of 17 people found this review helpful I can't believe that after driving it almost 300,000 I can still go 2,000 miles without having to add oil. Bought car at dealer with 20,000 miles and have had no major repairs. Only problems now are Auto Transmission shifts rough when cold but otherwise still ok. A/C is out with a leak. Otherwise, original fuel pump, alternator, differential, engine, etc... going strong. Bob Seeger was right... Like a Rock. Report Abuse

It IS Like a Rock South Jersey Chevy , 04/04/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this truck over ten years ago with 80000+ miles on it. Has never let me down. The fuel pump tried once, but I was able to jump start it by banging the tank with my fist. Truck design is simple, it was not over engineered. Very easy to work on for what few repairs have been needed over ten years. (All trucks need maintenance and repairs no matter what brand, foreign or domestic). I look forward to another ten years behind the wheel. Report Abuse