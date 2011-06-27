  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Chevy Van
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Chevy Van
Overview
See Chevy Van Inventory
See Chevy Van Inventory
See Chevy Van Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V6
Combined MPG171317
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg12/16 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/440.0 mi.396.0/528.0 mi.330.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.33.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG171317
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l5.7 l4.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.0 ft.54.0 ft.no
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.no
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.no
Front hip room69.7 in.69.7 in.no
Front shoulder room68.8 in.68.8 in.no
Rear Seats
Rear hip Room51.5 in.51.5 in.no
Rear leg room37.2 in.37.2 in.no
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.63.5 in.no
Measurements
Length204.1 in.204.1 in.204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.10000 lbs.no
Curb weight4568 lbs.4568 lbs.no
Height79.1 in.79.1 in.79.1 in.
Maximum payload2142.0 lbs.3476.0 lbs.no
Wheel base125.0 in.146.0 in.125.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Black
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Victory Red
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • White
See Chevy Van InventorySee Chevy Van InventorySee Chevy Van Inventory

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Chevy Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles