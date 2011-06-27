Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Cavalier 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,198
|$1,713
|$1,993
|Clean
|$1,073
|$1,540
|$1,793
|Average
|$824
|$1,192
|$1,391
|Rough
|$575
|$845
|$990
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Cavalier 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,180
|$1,691
|$1,968
|Clean
|$1,058
|$1,520
|$1,770
|Average
|$812
|$1,177
|$1,374
|Rough
|$567
|$834
|$978
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Sport 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,507
|$2,377
|$2,846
|Clean
|$1,350
|$2,136
|$2,559
|Average
|$1,037
|$1,654
|$1,987
|Rough
|$724
|$1,172
|$1,414
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,132
|$1,483
|$1,674
|Clean
|$1,015
|$1,333
|$1,505
|Average
|$779
|$1,032
|$1,168
|Rough
|$544
|$731
|$832
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Sport 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,526
|$2,403
|$2,875
|Clean
|$1,368
|$2,159
|$2,586
|Average
|$1,051
|$1,672
|$2,007
|Rough
|$733
|$1,185
|$1,428
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Cavalier Special Value 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$849
|$1,315
|$1,567
|Clean
|$761
|$1,181
|$1,409
|Average
|$584
|$915
|$1,094
|Rough
|$408
|$648
|$779
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,328
|$1,884
|$2,185
|Clean
|$1,190
|$1,693
|$1,965
|Average
|$914
|$1,311
|$1,525
|Rough
|$638
|$929
|$1,086