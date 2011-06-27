Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews

Chev Cav 2000, aka, LEMON Pavel , 11/19/2003 24 of 24 people found this review helpful My 2000 Chev Cavalier gave me problems right from the first 15,000 miles. In that time I had replaced all 4 Goodyear Tires..they all developed holes in the sidewall...my fault even though it had not happened to me in my 20 yrs of auto ownership. Goodyear would not prorate any tires. At 40K, the radio went out. Fortunately, I had an extended warranty, but I had to fight w/Robert Levis Chev in Slidell, La to get it fixed. While fixing the radio, they damaged the digital oddometer (they wouldn't admit it!). After this incident, I've had to repair the fuel pump, battery and alternator, and other stuff I'm forgetting. I'm buying a new car, thank God. Report Abuse

Great car! stevewl1164 , 06/18/2014 LS 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car in April 2009 and it had 118k, four door and three speed automatic. I paid $1100 for it. It had a new set of Michelins too! The dash near the windshield cracked and now has chunks missing. The original stereo/CD died. It uses no oil between changes. I replaced the radiator, the alternator, and changed the oil every 3000 miles. As of June 2014 it has 186k. I usually get 28 mpg in mixed driving, but sometimes get 30. I figured for $1100 if it lasted a year I could give it away and not be out anything. Five plus years later it is still going strong. Mine has the old OHV 2.2...never had an engine or transmission issue, nor check engine light. I may never get this lucky again. I kept this car until January 2016. I sold it because I bought a 1998 Cavalier with only 100k and was not driving it. It had 218k when I sold it. The people I sold it to said it now has about 230k and have had no problems with it at all. It was so hard to let it go. I wish I had kept it. Even though I have the 1998, I still miss my 2000 model. It was the best car I have ever owned. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Eight and a half years of good driving. A.B. , 09/16/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Yesterday I bid a fond farewell to a close friend after 8 1/2 years. I got my Cavalier in March 2002 as a high school graduation present from my grandmother. I have to say, the Cav did its job and then some. I went to college 3-4 hours away from home, and I now live a half hour away from where I now work, and have done the commute for 4 years now. The Cavalier was great on gas and kept me safe on one of the worst, most congested Interstates in the country. From an old man t-boning me after running a stop sign to skidding on ice on the Interstate, hitting a snow bank, and the only damage being a bent license plate, this car's toughness isn't to be underestimated. I loved the old gal! Report Abuse

Hate to think of ever replacing her Brian , 11/09/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my 2000 Cavalier 4dr stick- shift new in 2000. Just needed fuel efficient transportation and never expected to fall in love w/her. This car has done it all. I have pulled a small trailer with it since new and still only just replaced the clutch once at 109k miles. Consistently gets 36 mpg on interstate and 28-30 daily driving. I have had this car most people wouldn't take a 4wd truck. As for design and ride comfort, it's a cavalier not a mercedes. This car has 116k miles and I hope I get another 10 yrs out of her. I hope one day, when I finally have to let her go, that I can find another ride as great as this car. Report Abuse