Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews
Chev Cav 2000, aka, LEMON
My 2000 Chev Cavalier gave me problems right from the first 15,000 miles. In that time I had replaced all 4 Goodyear Tires..they all developed holes in the sidewall...my fault even though it had not happened to me in my 20 yrs of auto ownership. Goodyear would not prorate any tires. At 40K, the radio went out. Fortunately, I had an extended warranty, but I had to fight w/Robert Levis Chev in Slidell, La to get it fixed. While fixing the radio, they damaged the digital oddometer (they wouldn't admit it!). After this incident, I've had to repair the fuel pump, battery and alternator, and other stuff I'm forgetting. I'm buying a new car, thank God.
Great car!
I bought this car in April 2009 and it had 118k, four door and three speed automatic. I paid $1100 for it. It had a new set of Michelins too! The dash near the windshield cracked and now has chunks missing. The original stereo/CD died. It uses no oil between changes. I replaced the radiator, the alternator, and changed the oil every 3000 miles. As of June 2014 it has 186k. I usually get 28 mpg in mixed driving, but sometimes get 30. I figured for $1100 if it lasted a year I could give it away and not be out anything. Five plus years later it is still going strong. Mine has the old OHV 2.2...never had an engine or transmission issue, nor check engine light. I may never get this lucky again. I kept this car until January 2016. I sold it because I bought a 1998 Cavalier with only 100k and was not driving it. It had 218k when I sold it. The people I sold it to said it now has about 230k and have had no problems with it at all. It was so hard to let it go. I wish I had kept it. Even though I have the 1998, I still miss my 2000 model. It was the best car I have ever owned.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Eight and a half years of good driving.
Yesterday I bid a fond farewell to a close friend after 8 1/2 years. I got my Cavalier in March 2002 as a high school graduation present from my grandmother. I have to say, the Cav did its job and then some. I went to college 3-4 hours away from home, and I now live a half hour away from where I now work, and have done the commute for 4 years now. The Cavalier was great on gas and kept me safe on one of the worst, most congested Interstates in the country. From an old man t-boning me after running a stop sign to skidding on ice on the Interstate, hitting a snow bank, and the only damage being a bent license plate, this car's toughness isn't to be underestimated. I loved the old gal!
Hate to think of ever replacing her
I bought my 2000 Cavalier 4dr stick- shift new in 2000. Just needed fuel efficient transportation and never expected to fall in love w/her. This car has done it all. I have pulled a small trailer with it since new and still only just replaced the clutch once at 109k miles. Consistently gets 36 mpg on interstate and 28-30 daily driving. I have had this car most people wouldn't take a 4wd truck. As for design and ride comfort, it's a cavalier not a mercedes. This car has 116k miles and I hope I get another 10 yrs out of her. I hope one day, when I finally have to let her go, that I can find another ride as great as this car.
Reliable
We purchased our 2000 Cavalier in October of 1999. We have 123,000 miles on the car. We get 28 mpg average between city and highway. We have the 2.2 litre engine. The car is very easy to drive and still runs very well. We have had very little trouble out of it. It has been very reliable. No leaks of any kind, and everything works. Still looks good and I enjoy driving it every day. We paid $13,000 for it new and have had the car for nearly ten years. I have no plans to sell or trade my Cavalier. I have owned many different cars from many different manufacturers, but I have kept this one the longest and have found it to be the most reliable.
Sponsored cars related to the Cavalier
Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner