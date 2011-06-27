Used 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews

My very first car, and boy am I happy wiith it! Jesus , 07/15/2016 LS 4dr Sedan 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car for $850 from some shady dude. I was skeptical since it's my first time buying a car but I think I got a pretty good deal! Car has 208k miles on it and it runs like a champ. I've owned it for around 6 months now, drive it everyday for work. Gas mileage is amazing, 15 bucks fills the tank and it lasts around a week and half! It handles beautifully and it's pretty fast too. It currently has only 2 issues, the gas gauge went bad and it needs the passenger side engine mount replaced, but it's nothing serious or that can't be fixed. I truly recommend this car if you're looking for your first car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not fancy but good value Dan , 10/07/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Not a fancy car but great value. 65k miles and only replaced starter (03), alternator (07), 2 tires (06), brakes (06), and AC (06) so far. For the price I paid it's great. Report Abuse

Great car nick , 04/24/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I had two recalls. That is good in my book. This car is great on fuel and cheap to run. Overall it's a great car. Even at 270,000 km it's running great. Report Abuse

Not exciting, but reliable yeti , 06/18/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my second Cavelier, bought new in 1997. For both of them, the engines held up extrememly well as I piled on the miles, but they were not particularly exciting to drive. In hindsight, I should have plunked down the money for a Honda Civic for not much difference in price and gotten a little better milage and better long term reliability and resale value. Report Abuse