Used 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews
My very first car, and boy am I happy wiith it!
I bought this car for $850 from some shady dude. I was skeptical since it's my first time buying a car but I think I got a pretty good deal! Car has 208k miles on it and it runs like a champ. I've owned it for around 6 months now, drive it everyday for work. Gas mileage is amazing, 15 bucks fills the tank and it lasts around a week and half! It handles beautifully and it's pretty fast too. It currently has only 2 issues, the gas gauge went bad and it needs the passenger side engine mount replaced, but it's nothing serious or that can't be fixed. I truly recommend this car if you're looking for your first car.
Not fancy but good value
Not a fancy car but great value. 65k miles and only replaced starter (03), alternator (07), 2 tires (06), brakes (06), and AC (06) so far. For the price I paid it's great.
Great car
I had two recalls. That is good in my book. This car is great on fuel and cheap to run. Overall it's a great car. Even at 270,000 km it's running great.
Not exciting, but reliable
This is my second Cavelier, bought new in 1997. For both of them, the engines held up extrememly well as I piled on the miles, but they were not particularly exciting to drive. In hindsight, I should have plunked down the money for a Honda Civic for not much difference in price and gotten a little better milage and better long term reliability and resale value.
My pal
My cavalier has been an amazing car! I purchased it in 2009 with 140,000 miles and now 9 years later it is still running with 224,000 miles. Of course as with any car, I have had to do regular maintenance as well as some wear and tear repairs. I had one major repair of the head gasket in 2012, but seeing as the car has continued to run great for another 6 years, I would say it was definitely worth the investment. This car gives me freedom to drive through town, explore in the the country and travel on interstate trips.
