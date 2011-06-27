Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Cavalier 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$857
|$1,601
|$2,000
|Clean
|$756
|$1,416
|$1,770
|Average
|$553
|$1,044
|$1,309
|Rough
|$351
|$673
|$849
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$936
|$1,839
|$2,321
|Clean
|$826
|$1,626
|$2,054
|Average
|$605
|$1,199
|$1,520
|Rough
|$384
|$772
|$985
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,101
|$2,089
|$2,616
|Clean
|$971
|$1,846
|$2,315
|Average
|$711
|$1,362
|$1,713
|Rough
|$451
|$877
|$1,110
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,393
|$2,877
|$3,669
|Clean
|$1,228
|$2,544
|$3,247
|Average
|$900
|$1,876
|$2,402
|Rough
|$571
|$1,209
|$1,557
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Cavalier RS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$914
|$1,906
|$2,436
|Clean
|$806
|$1,685
|$2,155
|Average
|$591
|$1,243
|$1,595
|Rough
|$375
|$801
|$1,034
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Cavalier 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$860
|$1,614
|$2,019
|Clean
|$758
|$1,427
|$1,787
|Average
|$555
|$1,053
|$1,322
|Rough
|$352
|$678
|$857