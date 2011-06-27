  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG252623
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg22/33 mpg20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.4/471.2 mi.334.4/501.6 mi.304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Combined MPG252623
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm120 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm150 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.4 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 4000 rpm130 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.35.6 ft.35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.50.4 in.50.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.50.6 in.49.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.33.2 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Measurements
Length180.3 in.180.3 in.180.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2676 lbs.2617 lbs.2788 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.104.1 in.104.1 in.
Width67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Dark Purple
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Purple
  • Green Metallic
  • Medium Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Dark Purple
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Medium Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Green Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
