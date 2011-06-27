Used 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews
Worst choice of my life
Bought a '95 Cavalier to replace what I thought was an ailing car I should've kept. In the 7 months I've owned the car it's had mechanical problems 6 times. First day I got it found out something was wrong with the transmission which would make it freeze up and not switch gears when it warmed up. The water pump busted and I went through 4 jugs of antifreeze before it could get fixed, transmission started to go, car would max out at 50, back door popped right open one day around a turn, and just recently it would take a city block to get it to 30mph and the whole exhaust system nearly touches the ground while the converter looks ready to blow.
Repairs, more repairs, and more repairs
We purchased this white '95 four door in August of 1999 when it had only 20,000 miles on it. We now have 74,000 miles on the car. We've replaced the head gasket ($650), water pump ($100), wheel speed sensor ($150?), air conditioning compressor ($450) and it needs to be replaced AGAIN (The condensor is bad, TOO.) The bottoms of the inside of two of the four doors have not rusted through ONLY because of the sanding, scraping, priming, etc. that I do yearly. The car goes on sale in three days!!
Nothing but engine problems
This car has been burning oil since the day I bought it. I used to put a quart of oil in it once a month...now I put a quart in every other day. I made the dealership aware of this problem from the beginning and it was always that the valve cover gasket was leaking....I cannot tell you how many times that has been replaced. The starter has been replaced three times....the car was recalled for the gasket leaking antifreeze and was never correctly fixed. I also add antifreeze as well as oil now. The transmission fluid started leaking a couple of months ago and the air conditioner will cost over $800 to get fixed.
Not a bad little car
Well I bought the car in 1999 and it had around 50,000 miles on it. Around a month or two later the A/C compressor started grinding and was covered by warranty. Next after it was payed for the head gasket blew which was around $700.00 to fix which was a bargain considering the work. I still own the car that is the extent of the work that has been done on the car besides regular maintenance. Well last month i had my A/c recharged at that time the whole system was checked for any leaks and it was approved. Over all i'm satisfied with this car now it has just peaked at 100,000 miles and still running strong.
Good for the money
I bought my Cavalier used with 57,000 miles on it. I had to replace the pulley on the a/c and the rear strut mount right away. I noticed it started leaking oil around 110,000 miles. I replaced the head gasket one weekend around 115,000 miles. There is rust on the bottom of the front and rear door on the passenger side. Had to replace the spark packs at 135,000 miles. There is a low humming noise when I turn left. I have 138,000 miles on it and that 2.2 still runs strong. No oil burning. Other than the above mentioned, the car always starts. For the money it is a good car and I would buy another.
