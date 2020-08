Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible Consumer Reviews

mpasternak , 11/14/2002

bought this car for almost nothing, it looks almost new.. except for a little tear or two in the roof (not leaking) drives ok.. but since its got a good 400,000Km's on it already.. Im surprised it runs BUT it runs.. and pretty damn good too! I'd never accuse the cavalier of being a fast sports car.. its not.. too underpowered for a V6 (torquey enough) but dropping the roof provides a comfortable drive