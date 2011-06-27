Used 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier Wagon Consumer Reviews
Fix or Repair Daily Chevrolet
I bought this car in 1999 with 55000 miles on it. And I kept it for 10 years. This vehicle had the 3.1 V6 and it was quick. It had constant little nagging repair issues. I replaced the gas tank twice (I did drive it in the snow.) The controls were more suited for females, too compact especially on the left side. The tilt wheel broke, the seats had problems. I had a transmission problem that caused it to stall all the time. The ignition module failed within a couple months of buying it. I got rear-ended in it in a chain reaction crash and that had a delayed reaction of the tilt wheel breaking and the seat mounts failing and probably at the end the seat control failing within the next five years. While I was looking to trade it in sometime drilled it with grocery cart and took out a rear light. If you see an RS V6 for sale like a restored or well kept convertible, it would be a nice ride with good gas mileage. It got as good gas mileage as many four bangers I've owned ( in the range of 22-24mpg in mixed city/highway driving) plus it was fast, a nice sound to that 3.1 winding out.
